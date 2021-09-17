A University is Disenrolling Students Who Failed to Abide by COVID-19 Policies

With new Wuhan coronavirus mandates sweeping schools and businesses across the country, many universities have implemented strict measures requiring students to be fully vaccinated in order to return to in-person learning or face disenrollment. While not all schools have implemented policies this extreme in requiring vaccination, they are taking a similar approach and disenrolling students for failing to provide any documentation on whether they are vaccinated or not.

Louisiana State University (LSU) has begun disenrolling students who failed to abide by the school’s COVID-19 entry policies. In a tweet shared by LSU Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard, over 70 students were not in compliance and will face disenrollment.

The updated number since the White House meeting is 78 students remain not in compliance. The goal from the start has been to get everyone in compliance, but while the number has shrunk, those 78 are being contacted that they are being unenrolled from the university. https://t.co/tafvZhdntS — Ernie Ballard (@eballa1) September 15, 2021

LSU’s “COVID-19 Entry Test Procedures” include providing either proof of vaccination, proof of a negative test result no more than 5 days prior to arrival, or a positive test result no more than 90 days old. “Students have until September 10 to come into compliance before they are unenrolled from the university,” the policy states. Students who’ve received only their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine were allowed to return to campus on the condition that they can provide proof later in the semester that they are fully vaccinated.

According to Fox News, the students affected were notified they were being unenrolled from the university and given a 50 percent refund.

Looking ahead, LSU’s COVID-19 Roadmap webpage clarifies that all students, faculty and staff are required to be vaccinated. Students who did not get vaccinated are required to submit an exemption form for religious or medical reasons. Those who receive exemptions are subject to regular testing every 30 days but are subject to change. Students have until Oct. 15 to submit proof of their full vaccination or qualifying exemption.

In another tweet shared by Ballard on Thursday, he clarified that the students enrolled this month failed to meet the “Entry Test Procedure” requirements, separate from the Oct. 15 deadline for vaccination exemptions or proof.

Clarifying that this was for students not complying with entry protocols (vaccination, neg test or proof of having had Covid), not the vaccine requirement or waiver that is due in mid-October https://t.co/VrGF6qj8Pr — Ernie Ballard (@eballa1) September 17, 2021

As mentioned before, LSU is not the first university to disenroll students in regards to not abiding by COVID-19 policies. As we reported, both The University of Virginia and Xavier University of Louisiana unenrolled students this year for failing to be vaccinated against coronavirus. Duke University announced they will fire employees who do not get vaccinated, which we also reported.