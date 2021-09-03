Another University Disenrolls Students Who Did Not Obtain the COVID-19 Vaccine

As fall classes begin at colleges and universities across the country, many have required returning students to be vaccinated against COVID-19. However, some schools have gone a step further and disenrolled students who do not get vaccinated.

Most recently, Xavier University of Louisiana, located in New Orleans, disenrolled students who failed to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine prior to the fall semester. As originally reported by FOX 8 WVUE, the university notified students and faculty as far back as April that returning students would have to be vaccinated before attending fall classes. This follows suit with hundreds of other universities that have implemented similar measures.

“To continue our shared commitment to each other, we are requiring that all students receive their Coronavirus vaccines before returning for the Fall 2021 semester. Proof of vaccination will be required for all students planned to attend this fall,” the letter, dated April 8, reads.

“Xavier has been a leader in providing a safe campus for our community to continue to learn while remaining healthy and safe,” the letter continues. “The need to stay the course has never been more necessary. An effective vaccination program will make our community safer for all.”

The letter mentions nothing about unenrolling students who do not get vaccinated. It does mention that students can apply for medical exemption or religious exemption.

A month later, in May, Xavier issued an official mandate requiring all faculty and staff to be vaccinated. “Xavier requires all active employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on or before July 15, 2021,” the policy states. “Those who do not timely establish that they have received the vaccine or have not timely made a request for exemption as detailed in the below section will be placed on an unpaid leave of absence until proof of vaccination is provided.”

While students were given ample time to get the vaccine, those who didn’t were reportedly disenrolled on August 23, the first day of fall classes.

But, while vaccines are mandatory, the university’s COVID-19 updates page states “[e]ven if you are vaccinated, [f]ace masks are mandatory in all spaces on campus.”

Xavier University of Louisiana is not the only university to take these measures toward students who are unvaccinated. As we previously reported, The University of Virginia made headlines last month for disenrolling over 100 students who did not get the vaccine. Since the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) full and final approval of the Pfizer vaccine, perhaps other schools will implement similar measures.