Vaccinations

UVA Unenrolls More Than 200 Students Over Vaccination Status

Landon Mion
Landon Mion
|
 @landon_mion
|
Posted: Aug 21, 2021 1:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
UVA Unenrolls More Than 200 Students Over Vaccination Status

Source: Unsplash/Nathan Dumlao

The University of Virginia announced Friday that it had disenrolled 238 of its students for defying the school’s requirement that "all students who live, learn, or work in person at the university" be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The students are given until August 25 to receive a COVID jab, at which time they would be permitted to re-enroll for fall classes, UVA spokesman Brian Coy told the The Washington PostStudents who wish to wait until the spring semester to return to campus must still receive their coronavirus vaccination.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
When the Taliban Seizes That Many Weapons, I Would Hope Biden Would Sign Off on These Operations
Matt Vespa
Pentagon Apparently Unaware of Kabul Embassy's Warning to Avoid Airport
Spencer Brown
Hundreds of Australians Arrested as Country's Anti-Lockdown Protests Ensue
Landon Mion
Yes, Biden Really Did That When Discussing the Chaos Engulfing Afghanistan
Matt Vespa
DeSantis Press Secretary Suspended on Twitter for Calling Out AP Reporter Over 'Misleading' Story
Landon Mion
NYC Businesses Take Legal Action Against De Blasio Over Vaccine Mandate
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Steve Breen
View Cartoon
Most Popular