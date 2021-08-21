UVA Unenrolls More Than 200 Students Over Vaccination Status

The University of Virginia announced Friday that it had disenrolled 238 of its students for defying the school’s requirement that "all students who live, learn, or work in person at the university" be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The students are given until August 25 to receive a COVID jab, at which time they would be permitted to re-enroll for fall classes, UVA spokesman Brian Coy told the The Washington Post. Students who wish to wait until the spring semester to return to campus must still receive their coronavirus vaccination.