Patagonia Pulls Products from Ski Resort After It Hosts Republican Fundraiser

Madeline Leesman
Posted: Aug 21, 2021 8:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

Outdoor outfitter Patagonia will stop supplying Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) with inventory following one of the resort’s owners hosting a fundraiser for the right-wing House Freedom Caucus.

According to local, nonprofit news outlet WyoFile, Jay Kemmerer, one of JHMRs owners, hosted the fundraiser, which took place August 5. Several high-profile Republicans headlined the event, including President Trump’s former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), and Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). Admission to the fundraiser cost a minimum $2000 per couple. The event reportedly attracted protestors outside the venue.

Patagonia’s decision to suspend operations with JHMR centered around “our really strong commitment to using both our business and our brand to advocate for our strong priorities,” Corley Kenna, head of communications and policy at Patagonia, said to WyoFile. “When there’s a misalignment on that, then we take action.”

Kenna went on to tell WyoFile that JHMR is “our largest customer in an area — that’s really critical,” and “that tells you something about the importance of this relationship. We don’t take ending it lightly.”

This isn’t the first time Patagonia has made their political leanings public. Ahead of the 2020 election, select items on the retailer’s website were adorned with a sewn-in tag stating “vote the a**holes out” – referring to then-President Trump and other Republican members of the House and Senate running that election cycle.

