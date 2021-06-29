Washington School District Reportedly Distributed Flyers Advising Junior High Students on Abortion

A school district in Washington reportedly handed out flyers to eighth grade students about abortions, sex, contraception, consent laws, etc. without parental consent.

According to a report by the Jason Rantz Show on 770 KTTH, a Seattle-based radio station, students at Stewart Middle School in Tacoma received the flyer as part of their science lesson that day. The flyer stated that students could obtain abortion, birth control, and emergency contraception at any age without parental consent.

“Abortion: You do not need to get permission from your parent or guardian at any age,” the flyer states.

Additionally, the flyer disturbingly included information regarding the age of consent for children as young as 11 years old.

"The age of consent is 16. It is not a crime if you are… 11 and have sex with somebody two years older or less.

12 to 13 and have sex with somebody who is three years older or less.

14 or 15 and have sex with somebody who is four years older or less."

As if that wasn’t enough, the flyer, which is reportedly from Planned Parenthood, also said children ages 14 and older could obtain STD testing and treatment without parental consent.

The school has since responded to the uproar and is now apologizing. Eric Hogan, the assistant director of secondary education for the school district, wrote a letter to a concerned parent where he apologized for the distribution of the flyer, according to the Jason Rantz Show.

“The flyer is not part of our curriculum and should not have been sent home with students,” Hogan stated in an email obtained by the Jason Rantz Show.

Hogan elaborated, explaining that Planned Parenthood previously taught within the school district and the flyer was an unapproved leftover classroom material for an incoming teacher to use this year.

“We discovered a binder of curriculum materials was left behind for an incoming teacher to use for this year, and this flyer was in the binder. Not realizing the flyer wasn’t approved material, the teacher sent it home with students,” Hogan said in the email. Furthermore, Hogan said that “corrective action” has taken place and that all “un-approved materials” have been removed from the binder.

“Everything on the flyer is actually factually accurate as far as the law is concerned in Washington state,” said Rantz in an interview with Fox News. “But it’s alarming because the teacher looked at it and didn’t have any red flags raised. Nothing internally said to this teacher, ‘maybe this isn’t something appropriate for eighth grade students.”

Watch Rantz’s interview with Fox News here:



