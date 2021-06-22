border crisis

Over 50 House Republicans Demand Vice President Harris be Removed From Role on Immigration Crisis

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
Jun 22, 2021
Last week, over 50 house Republicans signed a letter to President Biden urging him to remove Vice President Harris as the spearhead for the ongoing immigration crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. 

“Despite being in the midst of a border crisis this country has not seen in two decades, Vice President Harris has not yet shown adequate interest in observing this crisis first-hand,” the letter to Biden states. “It is an insult to our hardworking Border Patrol, ICE, and local law enforcement officials that put their lives on the line every day that the Vice President has yet to speak with them.”

This letter came on the heels of an astronomical spike in foreigners seeking entry to the U.S. last month. In May, a massive 180,034 individuals, not including “got aways,” which is estimated at a thousand individuals per day, encountered our southern border. This is 675 per cent more than May 2020, which is recorded at 23,237 individuals, as noted in the letter. 

As of Tuesday, it's been over 90 days into Harris’ embarrassing tenure as the “border czar.” She was appointed to this role back in March. Rather than commemorating such a day with a trip to help rectify the crisis at hand, she’s parading through Pennsylvania promoting Child Tax Credit. Not surprising, as she failed to visit the border on her trip to Mexico and Guatemala to address the border crisis earlier this month.

In the interim, Harris traveled stateside several times, first to South Carolina to promote coronavirus vaccinations, and, as noted before, Pennsylvania. But, no amount of effort fighting for other issues can disguise the fact that Harris assumed the role of vice president, and with that, assumed the responsibility of handling the border crisis. Not visiting the border speaks volumes.

So much so, that we reported that House Democrat Henry Cueller (D-TX) penned a letter to Harris inviting her to visit the southern border. It’s only a matter of time before more Democrats will recognize Harris is not following through with her duty to alleviate the border crisis.

This has not gone unmentioned by other lawmakers. Today, Reps. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Claudia Tenney (R-NY), and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) expressed their disappointment in Harris on Twitter. Nebraska’s Gov. Ricketts is taking it a step further and sending state troops to the southern border.

Clearly, there are others more willing to step up. This includes former President Trump, who is visiting the border with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on June 30.

