Over 50 House Republicans Demand Vice President Harris be Removed From Role on Immigration Crisis

Last week, over 50 house Republicans signed a letter to President Biden urging him to remove Vice President Harris as the spearhead for the ongoing immigration crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Despite being in the midst of a border crisis this country has not seen in two decades, Vice President Harris has not yet shown adequate interest in observing this crisis first-hand,” the letter to Biden states. “It is an insult to our hardworking Border Patrol, ICE, and local law enforcement officials that put their lives on the line every day that the Vice President has yet to speak with them.”

This letter came on the heels of an astronomical spike in foreigners seeking entry to the U.S. last month. In May, a massive 180,034 individuals, not including “got aways,” which is estimated at a thousand individuals per day, encountered our southern border. This is 675 per cent more than May 2020, which is recorded at 23,237 individuals, as noted in the letter.

The @VP STILL hasn't visited the border. You can't truly know the situation until you speak with people on the ground. I and 55 of my colleagues sent this letter to @POTUS demanding her removal from this position because 180k encounters, a 21-year high, is unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/PJE0RpgTaV — Rep. Glenn Grothman (@RepGrothman) June 17, 2021

As of Tuesday, it's been over 90 days into Harris’ embarrassing tenure as the “border czar.” She was appointed to this role back in March. Rather than commemorating such a day with a trip to help rectify the crisis at hand, she’s parading through Pennsylvania promoting Child Tax Credit. Not surprising, as she failed to visit the border on her trip to Mexico and Guatemala to address the border crisis earlier this month.

In the interim, Harris traveled stateside several times, first to South Carolina to promote coronavirus vaccinations, and, as noted before, Pennsylvania. But, no amount of effort fighting for other issues can disguise the fact that Harris assumed the role of vice president, and with that, assumed the responsibility of handling the border crisis. Not visiting the border speaks volumes.

So much so, that we reported that House Democrat Henry Cueller (D-TX) penned a letter to Harris inviting her to visit the southern border. It’s only a matter of time before more Democrats will recognize Harris is not following through with her duty to alleviate the border crisis.

NEW: Texas U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar (D-TX 28th District)has sent V.P. Kamala Harris this letter urging her to visit the border and meet with people on the ground here to see the impacts of the border surge, as he says the situation is only going to get worse. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/T4ip7zeUMc — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 16, 2021

This has not gone unmentioned by other lawmakers. Today, Reps. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Claudia Tenney (R-NY), and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) expressed their disappointment in Harris on Twitter. Nebraska’s Gov. Ricketts is taking it a step further and sending state troops to the southern border.

VP Kamala Harris: "To fix a problem you have to go where it exists."



Also Kamala: Hasn't visited America's southern border in the 90 days since President Biden tasked her with fixing the crisis. pic.twitter.com/RAU6twDAUS — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) June 22, 2021

More than 90 days have passed since Vice President Kamala Harris was appointed Border Czar.



She has yet to visit the border at all to meet with border communities or law enforcement.



It's past time we secure the border. pic.twitter.com/1r9sQ2zDMS — Congresswoman Tenney (@RepTenney) June 22, 2021

Day 90 of Kamala Harris as Border Czar:



Illegal drug smuggling is surging.



Illegal crossings are skyrocketing.



Kamala has yet to visit the border, but today she traveled to Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/RK89ij7rFv — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) June 21, 2021

Gov. Ricketts Sends Nebraska State Patrol Troopers to Aid Texas in Border Crisis Management https://t.co/H9lykKgHV5 — Nebraska.gov (@Nebraskagov) June 19, 2021

Clearly, there are others more willing to step up. This includes former President Trump, who is visiting the border with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on June 30.