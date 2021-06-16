Illegal Immigration

House Democrat Turns Up the Heat on Harris for Not Visiting the Southern Border

Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Jun 16, 2021 3:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Congressman Henry Cuellar (D-TX) sent a new letter to Vice President Kamala Harris inviting her to the southern border to "observe the ongoing humanitarian crisis and share the perspective of Americans who live there."

Cuellar has been one of the few national-level Democrats who have been bringing attention to the border crisis, which has seen historic highs of illegal immigrants and drug seizures. Many local leaders, sheriffs, and ranchers who live by the border have said either President Joe Biden or Harris should visit to see the crisis firsthand.

"The rapid rise in the number of migrants arriving at our Southern Border has placed severe burdens on our communities. As the U.S. emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, South Texans continue to struggle economically, due to outdated commercial travel restrictions," Cuellar said. 

"The situation on the border will only worsen, as more migrants are expected to arrive. The Administration needs to take a proactive approach to create a sustainable system of humanitarian aid and relieve everyday Americans of that responsibility," he added.

Harris has been heavily criticized for not visiting the border after Biden put her in charge of solving the immigration issue, which she says she is focused on the "root causes" of migration. Former President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday he will be visiting the border on June 30.

