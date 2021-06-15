‘It’s a Crying Shame': Gov. Henry McMaster Responds to Kamala Harris’ Visit to South Carolina

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) spoke on Fox News this morning to respond to Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to the Palmetto State rather than visiting the U.S.-Mexico border after her recent trip to Mexico and Guatemala to discuss the immigration crisis at our southern border.

On-air Tuesday morning, McMaster ripped into Vice President Harris for coming to South Carolina on a White House push to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates. This trip comes shortly after Harris’ visit to Mexico and Guatemala, where she failed to visit the U.S.-Mexico border. Needless to say, McMaster was not impressed.

“We got a pretty good grip on the virus and on the vaccination,” McMaster said in the interview. ”We’re really really doing very well in South Carolina, but it seems like most everybody’s been to the border except the vice president and she’s the one in charge of it.”

McMaster, like several other lawmakers across the country, has visited our southern border and witnessed illegal immigration firsthand.

“I went down in April to see our National Guard troops. We went to the border. We saw people jumping over the little fence where the Trump wall that the Biden administration quit building ended. Big, beautiful wall, you can’t get over that. They were jumping the fence down below that and the border patrol was taking them, arresting them, of course, to be let loose later to go wherever they wanted to go in the United States.”

McMaster went on to explain how South Carolina has been “overburdened” by the amount of children coming into the foster care system as a result of the border crisis. While he thinks people have done a good job at combating the problems stemming from the border crisis, it’s the Biden administration that needs to take an active role in preventing illegal immigration.

“It seems to me that everybody’s having to respond and doing a good job to fill these gaps while the administration is doing nothing. And the vice president is the one in charge of it, put in by President Biden in charge of it. And she hadn’t been there. You really can’t get a good feel for it, know how bad it is, know how bad it’s getting, but until you go and look at it really. That’s when you really realize ‘we got a desperate situation on our hands.’ And I’m just chagrined to see that the vice president is spending time here where we don’t need help instead of going to the border where she is in charge where we need help. Desperately.”

From blocking unaccompanied migrant children from participating in the foster care system to actively keeping sanctuary cities out of South Carolina, McMaster has long been a proponent of securing the border and enforcing immigration laws. Given this track record, it’s no surprise The Biden administration’s lackadaisical approach to the border crisis has not sat well with him.

“I’ve been there. It’s easy to get to. It’s easy to find. It’s on the Rio Grande,” McMaster said in the segment. “There’s just no action down there by the administration. It’s a crying shame.”

Watch the video here: