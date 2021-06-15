Republican PAC Winning for Women Releases First Round of Endorsements for the 2022 Midterms

On Tuesday, Winning for Women, a right-wing PAC committed to electing Republican women, announced on Fox News a slew of endorsements for candidates in the 2022 midterm elections.

Olivia Perez-Cubas, a spokesperson for the organization, told Fox News “the road to the majority runs through the districts of these congresswomen,” and they look forward to “working together to make 2022 another record year for Republican women." The list of endorsements includes nine freshman House women, including Rep. Young Kim (R-CA), Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA), and Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC).

There’s a chance the midterm elections will reflect the same outcome as 2020, which was a record-breaking year for Republican women in the House of Representatives. 31 new Republican lawmakers were elected to Congress, and 11 of the 15 House seats flipped by Republicans were women. This resulted in the highest number of women in the House in history.

Several candidates endorsed by Winning for Women took to Twitter to share their thanks.

I am honored to have @WinningForWomen endorse my re-election campaign. Together, we will build upon last cycle’s historic success and add even more strong conservative women to a Republican House majority in 2022! #IA01 #IApolitics https://t.co/pVSDr64qeO — Ashley Hinson (@hinsonashley) June 15, 2021

I am honored to have the support of ?@WinningForWomen? as we work to keep #ia02 red! https://t.co/aHV6qZA8nD — Dr. Miller-Meeks (@millermeeks) June 15, 2021

Last election cycle, Winning for Women reportedly spent almost $4 million to support Republican women running for office. The PAC will max out donations to the campaigns for each candidate in 2022.

“Despite efforts by the left to unseat them, we're sending a message loud and clear: Republican women are here to stay," Perez-Cubas told Fox News.