Conservatism

Republican PAC Winning for Women Releases First Round of Endorsements for the 2022 Midterms

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
|
Posted: Jun 15, 2021 4:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Republican PAC Winning for Women Releases First Round of Endorsements for the 2022 Midterms

Source: AP Photo/Chris Carlson

On Tuesday, Winning for Women, a right-wing PAC committed to electing Republican women, announced on Fox News a slew of endorsements for candidates in the 2022 midterm elections.

Olivia Perez-Cubas, a spokesperson for the organization, told Fox News “the road to the majority runs through the districts of these congresswomen,” and they look forward to “working together to make 2022 another record year for Republican women." The list of endorsements includes nine freshman House women, including Rep. Young Kim (R-CA), Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA), and Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC).

There’s a chance the midterm elections will reflect the same outcome as 2020, which was a record-breaking year for Republican women in the House of Representatives. 31 new Republican lawmakers were elected to Congress, and 11 of the 15 House seats flipped by Republicans were women. This resulted in the highest number of women in the House in history.

Several candidates endorsed by Winning for Women took to Twitter to share their thanks. 

Last election cycle, Winning for Women reportedly spent almost $4 million to support Republican women running for office. The PAC will max out donations to the campaigns for each candidate in 2022. 

“Despite efforts by the left to unseat them, we're sending a message loud and clear: Republican women are here to stay," Perez-Cubas told Fox News.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
'Shut the F**k Up': Hollywood Actor Has Zero Patience for the Cancel Culture Mob
Matt Vespa
Govs. Greg Abbott and Doug Ducey Plead with Other States to Help Them Address the Border Crisis
Julio Rosas
DOJ Asks Supreme Court to Reinstate Death Penalty for Boston Marathon Bomber
Spencer Brown
Former CDC Director Notes What Raised His Suspicions about COVID Being a Man-Made Virus
Matt Vespa

This is How China Responded to Scolding from G7
Spencer Brown
Joe Biden's Notecard Was Caught on Camera...And It's a 'Reminder That TDS Is Very Real'
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Lisa Benson
View Cartoon
Most Popular