CNN's Scott Jennings Wrecks a Lib Guest's Narrative on Election Integrity With a Simple Response

Liberal America struggles to oppose the SAVE Act, which strengthens election security by requiring only U.S. citizens to vote. Democrats rely on illegal immigrants to maintain political influence, preventing support for measures by Trump and the GOP. The claim that this is equivalent to Jim Crow or racist doesn’t hold up, as over 70% of Americans, including Black Americans, support it. Therefore, the Left has resorted to implying that their supporters, including non-white groups, are too uninformed to understand their true feelings about the bill.

CNN’s Scott Jennings faced the core of the liberal narrative last night, which was peddled by guest Alencia Johnson. He turned it into sushi with one simple reply:

Democrat strategist Alencia Johnson was spinning wildly on CNN, accusing President Trump of taking away the voting rights of black Americans.



Scott Jennings didn’t interrupt her. Instead, he waited for her to finish.



When he entered the fray, he asked the one question that… pic.twitter.com/cRWB0JuwsI — Overton (@overton_news) February 12, 2026

JOHNSON: “He is actually championing a bill that actually would take voting rights away from a lot of black people in this country, all during black history month, and then call the president the first black president and the first lady monkeys and apes in this during this month.” “So this doesn’t absolve Donald Trump of his racism. We all know exactly who he is. The reality is the conversation, and the question should be, why do people continue to support him if they don’t want us to believe they are okay with racism?” JENNINGS: “Wait, what voting rights is he taking away from black voters?” JOHNSON: “The SAVE Act! That’s exactly what we’re talking about.” JENNINGS: “How?” JOHNSON: “That is actually going to disenfranchise overwhelmingly a lot of people of color.” JENNINGS: “How? How?” JOHNSON: “There are so many civil rights organizations that have run the data. If you look at the way it is going to disenfranchise black voters—” JENNINGS: “How?” JOHNSON: “It’s the same reason Chuck Schumer called it Jim Crow 2.0.” JENNINGS: “How? You haven’t said how yet!” JOHNSON: “I am talking about it. It’s the way that you’re putting new poll taxes on us.” JENNINGS: “Poll taxes?!” JOHNSON: “If you want to say that people have to prove that they are citizens, that they have to prove with a voter ID, the reality is you’re layering what is a constitutional right for the American people and making it harder for people to vote in this country, and it’s going to disenfranchise black voters.” […] JENNINGS: “Does it concern you that you’re making all these claims you’ve yet to lay out how it’s hurting anyone.” “But 76% of black voters think we should show an ID to vote. 80% of hispanic voters, 83% of the American people.” “Are you saying that black voters are too dumb to know what’s good for them?” “I mean, it sounds pretty condescending to me.”

He also smacked down host Abby Philip. I mean, we’re at a point where the Democrats' arguments against these measures aren’t grounded in reality.

🔥 CNN gets HEATED: Scott Jennings accuses host Abby Phillip of “FEAR MONGERING” after she claims rural Americans won’t be able to use voter I.D.



PHILLIP: “There's an argument to be made that red state voters, women, poor white voters…” will struggle to find passports and birth… pic.twitter.com/TlvYK4jqrT — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) February 12, 2026

