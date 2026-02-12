Check Out NBC News’ Ridiculous Framing of ICE Lawsuit

Most Americans get up every day and go to work. Assuming a typical nine-to-five schedule, some Americans eat breakfast before leaving the house and then have lunch between noon and one. That means most Americans go at least four hours without eating. If you work in high-stress, busy jobs like healthcare, that time period can stretch even further. This writer worked in healthcare and would routinely go eight to 12 hours without eating.

Advertisement

According to NBC News, that's an affront to human dignity and rights. But only if you're an illegal immigrant being detained by the federal government. At least that's what a lawsuit claims, after Idaho families said they were "denied food and water" for four hours during an immigration raid.

About 400 people, including children and U.S. citizens, were detained for four hours while being denied food and water in the raid, according to the lawsuit.

https://t.co/14JUFLFEYX — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 12, 2026

Here's more:

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit Tuesday against federal, state and local law enforcement agencies following an October immigration raid at a racetrack in Idaho. About 400 people, including U.S. citizens and children, were detained for four hours while they were denied food and water in the raid, according to the lawsuit. The raid took place at La Catedral racetrack in Wilder, a popular destination that draws Latino families and celebrates Mexican culture.

The 64-page class-action complaint alleges that more than 200 officers in armored trucks and helicopters descended on the arena on Oct. 19. The officers had flash-bang grenades, and their guns were drawn, the ACLU said in a news release. “Parents and children were zip tied at gunpoint, and agents subjected people to hours of violent and degrading treatment,” it said.

Of course, the ACLU is involved.

Most people sleep six to eight hours at night without eating.

It's a miracle.

Four whole hours ? So, basically between meals? — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) February 12, 2026

Right. Between meals.

Wow, four hours before they could eat.



So in other words, what my eighth graders do every single day at school between first bell and lunch. https://t.co/27jKyqds0d — Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) February 12, 2026

And every other student in the country. Even those who have an early lunch then go hours between lunch and dinner or an after-school snack.

A WHOLE FOUR HOURS WITHOUT FOOD?!!



THIS IS LITERALLY NAZI GERMANY UNFOLDING BEFORE OUR EYES https://t.co/uVKHePL5jS — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 12, 2026

There is no depth to which the media and the Left won't sink to attack the Trump administration and ICE agents.

I sat on a plane at DFW for 4 hours waiting for the de-icer



No one died then either. https://t.co/b3Ut90RIh4 — Colonel Potter (@BaconOutlaw) February 12, 2026

Advertisement

This writer has taken international flights on which she went more than four hours without food. She and her fellow passengers weren't breaking any laws then, either.

We do not.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.