This Canadian News Outlet's Segment on the Recent School Shooting Makes MS Now Look Conservative

At least eight people were killed, and another 25 were wounded in Tumbler Ridge, Canada. The small town in British Columbia was rocked by a school shooting by Jesse Van Rootselaar, 18, at their secondary school. None of the wounded sustained life-threatening injuries; Van Rootselaar was found on scene by police, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police knew this family, having responded to calls for the past several years, at least over mental health emergencies. Van Rootselaar is transgender. The mother and step-sibling were also found dead inside their home.

JUST IN - Canadian school shooter confirmed as transgender, 18-year-old, Jesse van Rootselaar, born male, transitioning to female; police still unaware of motive — NYP — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 11, 2026

You knew this was going to be a wild story once Canadian police described Van Rootselaar as a “gunperson.” Now, we have a Canadian news report warning people not to call Van Rootselaar a “gunman.” As RedState’s Bonchie aptly noted, this stuff makes MS Now look conservative. Initial reports had the suspect as a “woman in a dress.” This, coupled with the “gunperson” antics, made the outcome and reveal insanely predictable.

My favorite part about this Australian "news" tweet is that they forbid people from responding to correct their false claims that a murderous man is somehow a woman. https://t.co/2BBlJVjwO1 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 12, 2026

What fresh hell is this?

This network makes MSNBC look tame. https://t.co/oEe32GC35J — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 11, 2026

ABC shut off comments on post calling Canada school shooter a “woman” https://t.co/33BuHr4w8q — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 12, 2026

The whole Western world is fucked pic.twitter.com/E9U0Q8vab5 — Sunday Sport (@thesundaysport) February 11, 2026

