Tipsheet

This Canadian News Outlet's Segment on the Recent School Shooting Makes MS Now Look Conservative

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 12, 2026 6:55 AM
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

At least eight people were killed, and another 25 were wounded in Tumbler Ridge, Canada. The small town in British Columbia was rocked by a school shooting by Jesse Van Rootselaar, 18, at their secondary school. None of the wounded sustained life-threatening injuries; Van Rootselaar was found on scene by police, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police knew this family, having responded to calls for the past several years, at least over mental health emergencies. Van Rootselaar is transgender. The mother and step-sibling were also found dead inside their home.  

You knew this was going to be a wild story once Canadian police described Van Rootselaar as a “gunperson.” Now, we have a Canadian news report warning people not to call Van Rootselaar a “gunman.” As RedState’s Bonchie aptly noted, this stuff makes MS Now look conservative. Initial reports had the suspect as a “woman in a dress.” This, coupled with the “gunperson” antics, made the outcome and reveal insanely predictable. 

CANADA CRIME LIBERAL MEDIA MASS SHOOTING MENTAL HEALTH TRANSGENDER

What fresh hell is this?

