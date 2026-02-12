It Is Right and Proper to Laugh at the Suffering of Journalists
Tipsheet

Here's the GOP Rep Whose Lightning Round of Questioning Wrecked the Biden DOJ

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 12, 2026 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Yesterday's House Judiciary Committee hearing featured fireworks as Attorney General Pam Bondi, well-prepared and skillfully outmaneuvered House Democrats. She responded with sharp retorts, sparking some intense confrontations. 

But let’s get to Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX), who used the opportunity to obliterate the Biden Justice Department for their years-long campaign of political retribution against their rivals. It was a lightning round that took a knife to the gut of the old Biden DOJ and their corruption:

GILL: “I’ve got a series of questions for you that we can get through pretty pretty quickly, I think.” 

“Can you tell me, is it true that the Biden-Harris DOJ raided President Trump’s home?” 

BONDI: “They did.” 

GILL: “Did the Biden Harris DOJ allow Jack Smith to spy on over a dozen Republican members of congress?” 

BONDI: “Absolutely.” 

GILL: “Did the Biden-Harris DOJ seize the phone of a sitting sitting Republican Congressman?” 

BONDI: “Yes.” 

GILL: “Did the Biden-Harris DOJ and Jack Smith pay at least $20,000 to confidential human sources to provide information on President Trump?” 

BONDI: “At least.” 

GILL: “Did the Biden-Harris DOJ and FBI fail to apprehend the suspect who placed pipe bombs near the capitol ahead of January 6th?” 

BONDI: “Yes.” 

GILL: “Did the Biden-Harris DOJ target parents as domestic terrorists?” 

BONDI: “Absolutely.” 

GILL: “Did the Biden-Harris DOJ target pro-life Catholics, going so far as to interview a priest and a choir director?” 

BONDI: “Yes.”

CNN's Scott Jennings Wrecks a Lib Guest's Narrative on Election Integrity With a Simple Response Matt Vespa
DOJ DONALD TRUMP HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES PAM BONDI

So, for the Democrats whining about ‘Trump going after his enemies,’ if that were true, and it’s not, we don’t care. And that exchange explains why. 

 

