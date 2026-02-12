Here's the GOP Rep Whose Lightning Round of Questioning Wrecked the Biden DOJ

Yesterday's House Judiciary Committee hearing featured fireworks as Attorney General Pam Bondi, well-prepared and skillfully outmaneuvered House Democrats. She responded with sharp retorts, sparking some intense confrontations.

How it felt to watch Pam Bondi’s hearing today. pic.twitter.com/couQpTfChO — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) February 11, 2026

But let’s get to Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX), who used the opportunity to obliterate the Biden Justice Department for their years-long campaign of political retribution against their rivals. It was a lightning round that took a knife to the gut of the old Biden DOJ and their corruption:

🔥 Rep. Brandon Gill just unleashed three straight minutes of rapid-fire questions that completely EXPOSE the Biden-Harris DOJ.



Bomb after bomb after bomb. All gas, no brakes.



GILL: “I’ve got a series of questions for you that we can get through pretty pretty quickly, I think.”… pic.twitter.com/Qj8Ut6aRUF — Overton (@overton_news) February 11, 2026

GILL: “I’ve got a series of questions for you that we can get through pretty pretty quickly, I think.” “Can you tell me, is it true that the Biden-Harris DOJ raided President Trump’s home?” BONDI: “They did.” GILL: “Did the Biden Harris DOJ allow Jack Smith to spy on over a dozen Republican members of congress?” BONDI: “Absolutely.” GILL: “Did the Biden-Harris DOJ seize the phone of a sitting sitting Republican Congressman?” BONDI: “Yes.” GILL: “Did the Biden-Harris DOJ and Jack Smith pay at least $20,000 to confidential human sources to provide information on President Trump?” BONDI: “At least.” GILL: “Did the Biden-Harris DOJ and FBI fail to apprehend the suspect who placed pipe bombs near the capitol ahead of January 6th?” BONDI: “Yes.” GILL: “Did the Biden-Harris DOJ target parents as domestic terrorists?” BONDI: “Absolutely.” GILL: “Did the Biden-Harris DOJ target pro-life Catholics, going so far as to interview a priest and a choir director?” BONDI: “Yes.”

So, for the Democrats whining about ‘Trump going after his enemies,’ if that were true, and it’s not, we don’t care. And that exchange explains why.

