Trump's Triumph, the Establishment's Shame
Bill Maher Can't Believe This Issue Still Isn't Getting the Attention It Deserves

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | October 15, 2025 9:00 AM
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

Last month, comedian Bill Maher slammed the media for turning a blind eye to what he argued was a true genocide taking place in Nigeria by Boko Haram against Christians.

“Nigeria, the fact that this issue has not gotten on people’s radar, it’s pretty amazing,” Maher said. “If you don’t know what’s going on in Nigeria, your media sources suck. You are in a bubble.”

In urging Secretary of State Marco Rubio to redesignate Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern, Rep. Riley Moore (R-WV) noted that more than 50,000 Christians have been slaughtered in the nation since 2009. While the figure is half of what Maher claimed, the point remains that the African country has become one of the deadliest places in the world for Christians and there’s hardly a word about it.

“This is so much more of a genocide attempt than what is going on in Gaza," Maher said. "They are literally attempting to wipe out the Christian population of an entire country. Where are the kids protesting this?” 

On Tuesday, Maher circled back to the clip from his Sept. 26, 2025, program discussing the persecution.

“The fact that this issue hasn’t gained public attention is amazing,” he commented.

At the end of the clip, Maher argued the silence is "because the jews aren’t involved, that's why."

He added: "It's the Christians and the Muslims, who cares?"  

Others agreed. 

