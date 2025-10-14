Wait, Did an NBC Reporter Just Insinuate Israel Kidnapped Palestinians for Negotiation Pur...
CNN Host Forced to Apologize for Atrocious Comments About the Release of Israeli...
Trump Had a Hilarious Hot Mic Moment With Canada's Prime Minister
Guess Which Top Trump Critics are Praising Him for the Gaza Peace Deal
You Won't Believe Who Letitia James Has Living in Her Mortgage Fraud Home
He Shot the Man Who Raped His Teenage Daughter – Now He's Facing...
'No Thanks, Janet!' NRSC Comes Out Swinging Against Janet Mills Bid for Senate
Josh Hammer Joins the Salem Podcast Network
Parents Fight Back After Activist Judge Sides With Loudoun Co. in Latest Trans...
Zohran Mamdani Breaks His Silence on the Freed Israeli Hostages
Hegseth Responds With Emoji to Media Outlets Objecting to Pentagon's Press Policy
Mills Jumping in Senate Race Sets Up 'Democratic Proxy Battle' in Maine
TIME Used the 'Worst' Photo of Trump on Cover About Peace Deal. He...
VIP
There Are Two Issues With Biden's Peace Deal Statement
Tipsheet

Facebook Cracks Down on Page Dedicated to Targeting ICE Agents, Bondi Says

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | October 14, 2025 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Tuesday that Facebook has removed a page dedicated to doxxing ICE agents in the Chicago area.

“Today following outreach from @thejusticedept, Facebook removed a large group page that was being used to dox and target @ICEgov agents in Chicago," she wrote on X. "The wave of violence against ICE has been driven by online apps and social media campaigns designed to put ICE officers at risk just for doing their jobs. The Department of Justice will continue engaging tech companies to eliminate platforms where radicals can incite imminent violence against federal law enforcement."

Advertisement

As journalist Andy Ngo pointed out, however, a new group will likely be created in its place.

X users have exposed these types of pages, including one that was providing updates on ICE agent locations and information on enforcement operations to its more than 84,000 members. The group's organizer posted a screenshot about the page being suspended for violating Facebook's Community Standards, but a new page was quickly set up, just as Ngo predicted. 

Recommended

You Won't Believe Who Letitia James Has Living in Her Mortgage Fraud Home Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

ICE PAM BONDI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Won't Believe Who Letitia James Has Living in Her Mortgage Fraud Home Jeff Charles
Parents Fight Back After Activist Judge Sides With Loudoun Co. in Latest Trans Insanity Amy Curtis
He Shot the Man Who Raped His Teenage Daughter – Now He's Facing a Murder Charge Jeff Charles
Hegseth Responds With Emoji to Media Outlets Objecting to Pentagon's Press Policy Leah Barkoukis
TIME Used the 'Worst' Photo of Trump on Cover About Peace Deal. He Called Them Out for It. Leah Barkoukis
The Well-Deserved, Utter Humiliation of Palestinian Terrorists and Their Friends Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

You Won't Believe Who Letitia James Has Living in Her Mortgage Fraud Home Jeff Charles
Advertisement