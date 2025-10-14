Facebook Cracks Down on Page Dedicated to Targeting ICE Agents, Bondi Says

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Tuesday that Facebook has removed a page dedicated to doxxing ICE agents in the Chicago area.

“Today following outreach from @thejusticedept, Facebook removed a large group page that was being used to dox and target @ICEgov agents in Chicago," she wrote on X. "The wave of violence against ICE has been driven by online apps and social media campaigns designed to put ICE officers at risk just for doing their jobs. The Department of Justice will continue engaging tech companies to eliminate platforms where radicals can incite imminent violence against federal law enforcement."

As journalist Andy Ngo pointed out, however, a new group will likely be created in its place.

They will immediately open up other accounts and start again. These are highly motivated open border, anti-US government extremists. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 14, 2025

X users have exposed these types of pages, including one that was providing updates on ICE agent locations and information on enforcement operations to its more than 84,000 members. The group's organizer posted a screenshot about the page being suspended for violating Facebook's Community Standards, but a new page was quickly set up, just as Ngo predicted.

