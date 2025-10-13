Has Hamas Already Violated the Terms of the Ceasefire Agreement?

Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Hamas on Monday that any delay in delivering the bodies of all the remaining 28 deceased hostages will be considered a gross violation of the ceasefire agreement and met with an appropriate response.

According to President Trump's Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, all hostages should have been returned within 72 hours of Israel accepting the agreement, and only at that point should Israel have released "250 life sentence prisoners plus 1700 Gazans who were detained after October 7th 2023."

But the terror group reportedly did not follow through as of yet with the return of deceased hostages, releasing only four out of the 28 expected.

"Hamas's announcement about the expected return of 4 bodies today is a failure to meet commitments," Katz said on X, according to a translation. "Any delay or deliberate avoidance will be considered a gross violation of the agreement and will be responded to accordingly."

The Israel Defense Forces said the Red Cross is en route to the meeting point in the Gaza Strip to receive “several coffins,” adding that additional remains are “expected to be transferred to the Red Cross later on.”

