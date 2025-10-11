New York Issued a CDL to an Illegal Immigrant With 'No Name Given'

Immigration and Customs Enforcement nabbed an illegal alien in Oklahoma who was carrying a New York commercial driver’s license with “NO NAME GIVEN.”

ICE, working with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, arrested the Indian national, Anmol Anmol, on Sept. 23, 2025, during a routine inspection at a truck scale.

Anmol entered the country illegally in 2023 and was released into the U.S. by the Biden administration.

"New York is not only failing to check if applicants applying to drive 18-wheelers are U.S. citizens but even failing to obtain the full legal names of individuals they are issuing commercial drivers’ licenses to,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin in a statement.

"Allowing illegal aliens to obtain commercial driver’s licenses to operate 18-wheelers and transport hazardous materials on America’s roads is reckless and incredibly dangerous to public safety,” she continued. “Thanks to the successful 287g partnership of ICE and Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Anmol Anmol is no longer posing a threat to drivers.

"DHS is working with our state and local partners to get illegal alien truck drivers who often don’t know basic traffic laws off our highways,” McLaughlin added.

She also pushed back on a statement from New York officials to Fox News Digital defending his status.

An official with the New York Department of Motor Vehicles, however, contested the license holder’s illegal status, telling Fox News Digital that the individual holding the license has lawful status in the U.S. through a federal employment authorization issued in March and "was issued a license consistent with federal guidelines." "This commercial driver’s license was issued in accordance with all proper procedures, including verification of the individual’s identity through federally issued documentation," the official said, adding that "it is not uncommon for individuals from other countries to have only one name." The official said that "procedures for that are clearly spelled out in the US Citizenship and Immigration Services policy manual," and added that "it is important to note that federal documents also include a ‘no name given’ notation." In response, McLaughlin told Fox News Digital that "the Biden Administration gave this illegal alien work authorization in 2023" and that "work authorization does not give anyone lawful immigration status." McLaughlin called it "insane that New York is issuing commercial drivers licenses to illegal aliens." "The state of New York needs to stop trying to pass the buck and admit they need to have stricter standards for issuing commercial drivers licenses. They are putting the safety of all American drivers at risk," said McLaughlin. (Fox News Digital)

DHS shared an image of the license highlighting how ICE officers are trying to prevent these types of public safety threats.

Want to know how CORRUPT sanctuary New York City is?



They handed out a COMMERCIAL DRIVER’S LICENSE to an illegal alien and actually issued it to “No Name Given.”



Our brave @ICEgov officers are working to PREVENT this kind of threat to public safety! pic.twitter.com/fx9C1OLXLG — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 10, 2025

The arrest follows a deadly crash over the summer in Florida involving an illegal alien who attempted to make a U-turn in an unauthorized area, killing three people. The driver, the 28-year-old Indian national Harjinder Singh, was able to obtain a CDL in California despite his immigration status.

DHS highlighted another incident from June that left a 5-year-old girl severely injured after a criminal illegal alien driving an 18-wheeler with a California-issued CDL caused a multi-pile car wreck.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has since taken action to restrict who is eligible for a non-domiciled commercial learner’s permit and CDL, thereby protecting America’s roadways.

