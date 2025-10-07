Israel Marks Second Anniversary of the 'Day That Changed Everything'

Israel on Tuesday marked the second anniversary of Hamas's Oct. 7, 2023, invasion, vowing to dismantle the terror group behind the attack that triggered the ongoing conflict.

Advertisement

“At this very moment, two years ago, Israel faced the darkest day in its history,” the state of Israel wrote on X. “On October 7th, Palestinian Hamas jihadists invaded our land — murdering, burning, and kidnapping innocent men, women, and children.

“Two years later, we remember October 7th — we remember the victims, we pray for the return of the hostages still held in Gaza, and we stand united against terror,” the post continued. “Hamas must be dismantled to end this war. We remain committed to our values, now more than ever. Light will rise over darkness.”

The account also shared a video with footage from Oct. 7 and a narrator explaining what happened that day, when more than 1,200 Jewish, Muslim, and Christian Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, and 251 were taken hostage.

The video goes on to summarize Israeli efforts to dismantle Hamas’s leadership and terror capabilities, as well as take out threats in Lebanon, Yemen, and Iran.

“Our enemies thought October 7th would be the beginning of the end of Israel, but it became the beginning of the end of those who desired to destroy Israel,” the narrator says, calling on Hamas to release all remaining hostages.

🕯️ At this very moment, two years ago, Israel faced the darkest day in its history.

On October 7th, Palestinian Hamas jihadists invaded our land — murdering, burning, and kidnapping innocent men, women, and children.



Two years later, we remember October 7th — we remember the… pic.twitter.com/z9cffZeJXv — Israel ישראל (@Israel) October 7, 2025

In separate posts, the account urges people to watch HBO Max's "One Day in October” and “Red Alert" on Paramount+.

Two years have passed since the day that changed everything.

The best way to honor the heroes is to tell their stories.



Tomorrow, on the second anniversary of the October 7th massacre, watch the harrowing new series “One Day in October” (Shahar Adom in Hebrew) on @HBOMax — seven… pic.twitter.com/asyVkZL4YP — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) October 6, 2025

Tomorrow marks the second anniversary of the horrific October 7th massacre.

We urge our friends to watch the powerful new scripted series “Red Alert,” premiering tomorrow on @paramountplus.



This four-part series brings to life the true stories of heroism from the darkest day for… https://t.co/srlHzIoiPc — Israel ישראל (@Israel) October 6, 2025

As the nation marks the second anniversary of Oct. 7, indirect talks between Hamas and Israel to finalize a deal based on President Trump’s ceasefire plan are currently underway in Egypt.

Trump expressed optimism about the negotiations on Monday, telling reporters he believes there's a "really good chance of making a deal, and it will be a lasting deal."