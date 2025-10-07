If This Is What Non-Conservative Media Figures Are Seeing, the GOP Should Hold...
Jack Ciattarelli Clinches More Democrat Endorsements in NJ Gubernatorial Race
Former NFL QB's Legal Drama Just Got Worse After Wild Scuffle With Food...
Chicago's Brandon Johnson's Odd Remarks About the Civil War
VIP
One Tweet That Perfectly Captures How Dems Are Approaching Debate Right Now
Is ESPN Back to Their Cancel Culture Antics Over Politics Again?
The Blood Lust of Democrats Will Continue Until They Are Completely Destroyed
Mazel Tov on Your New Appliance! It Sucks.
Vance Posted His First TikTok Video Since Becoming VP. Here's What He Had...
Watch How Miller Responded to CNN Host's Question About Allegations ICE Is Profiling...
VIP
Is This the Reason Dems Are Keeping the Government Closed?
Even More Disturbing Than Jay Jones's Text Messages Is the Reason Behind Them
From Tragedy to Triumph: A Message of Hope From October 7
Iran's Snapback Threat Must Be Confronted
Tipsheet

Israel Marks Second Anniversary of the 'Day That Changed Everything'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | October 07, 2025 10:00 AM
Townhall Media

Israel on Tuesday marked the second anniversary of Hamas's Oct. 7, 2023, invasion, vowing to dismantle the terror group behind the attack that triggered the ongoing conflict.  

Advertisement

“At this very moment, two years ago, Israel faced the darkest day in its history,” the state of Israel wrote on X. “On October 7th, Palestinian Hamas jihadists invaded our land — murdering, burning, and kidnapping innocent men, women, and children. 

“Two years later, we remember October 7th — we remember the victims, we pray for the return of the hostages still held in Gaza, and we stand united against terror,” the post continued. “Hamas must be dismantled to end this war. We remain committed to our values, now more than ever. Light will rise over darkness.”

The account also shared a video with footage from Oct. 7 and a narrator explaining what happened that day, when more than 1,200 Jewish, Muslim, and Christian Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, and 251 were taken hostage.

The video goes on to summarize Israeli efforts to dismantle Hamas’s leadership and terror capabilities, as well as take out threats in Lebanon, Yemen, and Iran.

“Our enemies thought October 7th would be the beginning of the end of Israel, but it became the beginning of the end of those who desired to destroy Israel,” the narrator says, calling on Hamas to release all remaining hostages.

Recommended

If This Is What Non-Conservative Media Figures Are Seeing, the GOP Should Hold Firm in Shutdown Fight Matt Vespa
Advertisement

In separate posts, the account urges people to watch HBO Max's "One Day in October” and “Red Alert" on Paramount+. 

As the nation marks the second anniversary of Oct. 7, indirect talks between Hamas and Israel to finalize a deal based on President Trump’s ceasefire plan are currently underway in Egypt.

Trump expressed optimism about the negotiations on Monday, telling reporters he believes there's a "really good chance of making a deal, and it will be a lasting deal."

Tags:

ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

If This Is What Non-Conservative Media Figures Are Seeing, the GOP Should Hold Firm in Shutdown Fight Matt Vespa
Watch How Miller Responded to CNN Host's Question About Allegations ICE Is Profiling 'Brown People' Leah Barkoukis
The Blood Lust of Democrats Will Continue Until They Are Completely Destroyed Derek Hunter
Jack Ciattarelli Clinches More Democrat Endorsements in NJ Gubernatorial Race Matt Vespa
Vance Posted His First TikTok Video Since Becoming VP. Here's What He Had to Say. Leah Barkoukis
Former NFL QB's Legal Drama Just Got Worse After Wild Scuffle With Food Delivery Truck Driver Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

If This Is What Non-Conservative Media Figures Are Seeing, the GOP Should Hold Firm in Shutdown Fight Matt Vespa
Advertisement