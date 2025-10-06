Hundreds of Texas National Guard Troops Are Heading to Illinois. Pritzker Thinks It's an 'Invasion.'

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Sunday President Trump will deploy 400 members of the Texas National Guard to Illinois, Oregon, and other locations—a move the Democrat governor blasted as an “invasion.”

Advertisement

“No officials from the federal government called me directly to discuss or coordinate,” Pritzker complained.

"We must now start calling this what it is: Trump’s Invasion," the Democrat continued. "It started with federal agents, it will soon include deploying federalized members of the Illinois National Guard against our wishes, and it will now involve sending in another state’s military troops."

Pritzker called on his Republican counterpart in Texas to refuse to comply.

"There is no reason a President should send military troops into a sovereign state without their knowledge, consent, or cooperation," he insisted. "The brave men and women who serve in our national guards must not be used as political props. This is a moment where every American must speak up and help stop this madness."

We must now start calling this what it is: Trump’s Invasion. It started with federal agents, it will soon include deploying federalized members of the Illinois National Guard against our wishes, and it will now involve sending in another state’s military troops. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) October 6, 2025

The brave men and women who serve in our national guards must not be used as political props. This is a moment where every American must speak up and help stop this madness. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) October 6, 2025

Abbott responded on X, noting he fully supported the president's decision.

"I fully authorized the President to call up 400 members of the Texas National Guard to ensure safety for federal officials," he said. "You can either fully enforce protection for federal employees or get out of the way and let Texas Guard do it. No Guard can match the training, skill, and expertise of the Texas National Guard. They defend our country with pride. America must also know that Texas still has thousands of National Guard assisting with the Border security."

I fully authorized the President to call up 400 members of the Texas National Guard to ensure safety for federal officials.



You can either fully enforce protection for federal employees or get out of the way and let Texas Guard do it.



No Guard can match the training, skill, and… https://t.co/7SUk9XlMBn — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 6, 2025

The escalation comes after federal agents in the Chicago area had their vehicles boxed in and rammed in a violent weekend where "domestic terrorists" threw smoke, gas, rocks, and bottles at DHS law enforcement, the agency said. Pritzker refused to allow local PD to help secure the scene, prompting Secretary Kristi Noem to deploy special operations teams.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.