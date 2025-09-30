READ IT: Charlie Kirk's Letter to Netanyahu
Tipsheet

YouTube Agrees to Pay $24.5M to Settle Trump Lawsuit

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | September 30, 2025 9:00 AM
Townhall Media

YouTube agreed to a $24.5 million settlement with President Trump and others whose accounts were suspended following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

According to a filing in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, $22 million of the settlement payment will go to the president, which will be directed to the Trust for the National Mall, earmarked for the construction of the new ballroom at the White House. The remainder will go to other plaintiffs in the case, including the American Conservative Union and writer Naomi Wolf.

The settlement makes YouTube, which is owned by Alphabet’s Google, the final Big Tech company to settle a trio of lawsuits Trump brought against social-media platforms in the months after he left the White House. Meta Platforms agreed in January to pay $25 million, most of it to a fund for Trump’s presidential library, and X agreed to pay $10 million, much of it going directly to Trump, The Wall Street Journal previously reported. […]

Since last fall’s election win, Trump has raked in more than $80 million in settlements stemming from lawsuits he has brought against Big Tech and media companies. Paramount Global said in July that it had agreed to pay $16 million to settle a suit that Trump brought over a “60 Minutes” interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris. (The Wall Street Journal)

John Coale, a lawyer for Trump, attributed the development to the president’s political comeback.  

“If he hadn’t been re-elected, we’d be in court forever,” he said, reports WSJ. “Then the president gets re-elected and things look a lot better.”

