YouTube Agrees to Pay $24.5M to Settle Trump Lawsuit

YouTube agreed to a $24.5 million settlement with President Trump and others whose accounts were suspended following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

According to a filing in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, $22 million of the settlement payment will go to the president, which will be directed to the Trust for the National Mall, earmarked for the construction of the new ballroom at the White House. The remainder will go to other plaintiffs in the case, including the American Conservative Union and writer Naomi Wolf.

John Coale, a lawyer for Trump, attributed the development to the president’s political comeback.

“If he hadn’t been re-elected, we’d be in court forever,” he said, reports WSJ. “Then the president gets re-elected and things look a lot better.”

