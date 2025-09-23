Sacramento ABC Shooting Suspect Said These Trump Administration Officials Were 'Next'

Anibal Hernandez Santana, the man suspected of shooting up Sacramento's ABC affiliate last week, vowed that Trump administration officials would be "next," court documents show.

A search of Santana’s home and car turned up a weekly planner that said “Do the Next Scary Thing” written under “Friday." Authorities also found a handwritten note in his car that read, “For hiding Epstein & ignoring red flags. Do not support [FBI Director Kash] Patel, [Deputy FBI Director Dan] Bongino, & [Attorney General] Pam Bondi. They’re next. – C.K. from above.”

Hernandez was released on bail but the FBI picked him up shortly afterward.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested Anibal Hernandez Santana, 63, of Sacramento, over the weekend, and a three-count amended criminal complaint was filed against him on Monday morning, charging him with possessing a firearm within a school zone, discharging a firearm within a school zone, and interfering with a radio communication station, U.S. Attorney Eric Grant announced. According to court documents, on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, Hernandez Santana fired one shot towards, and three shots into, the KXTV/ABC 10 station on Broadway in Sacramento. While standing on the sidewalk around the block from the station, in front of 2555 3rd Street, Hernandez Santana fired the first shot into the air in the direction of the station. He then drove to the front of the station and fired three shots directly into the building’s lobby. A KXTV/ABC 10 employee was inside the lobby at the time, although no one was injured. The location from where Hernandez Santana discharged the first shot was within a school zone. [...] The Sacramento Police Department initially arrested Hernandez Santana on Friday evening, but Hernandez Santana was released on bail the next day. The FBI arrested him hours later. Hernandez Santana is scheduled to make his initial appearance on the amended criminal complaint on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. This case is the product of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elliot Wong is prosecuting the case. If convicted, Hernandez Santana faces a maximum statutory penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for possessing and discharging a firearm within a school zone, and a maximum of one year in prison and a $10,000 fine for interfering with a radio communication station. (DOJ)

Department of Justice says ABC10 shooter had a handwritten note in his car that read, “For hiding Epstein & ignoring red flags. Do not support Patel, Bongino, & AG Pam Bondi. They’re next. – C.K. from above.” pic.twitter.com/DK6pdK8LxI — Steve Lookner (@lookner) September 22, 2025

As Matt reported on Monday, the alleged gunman's social media history is filled with anti-Trump posts.

