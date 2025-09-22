These Are Some of the 'Theories and Questions' About Kirk's Assassination the FBI Is Investigating

FBI Director Kash Patel on Sunday said the agency is looking to answer any and all questions surrounding Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

“The full weight of America’s law enforcement agencies are actively following the evidence that has emerged, but our efforts extend beyond initial findings,” the director wrote on X.

That includes “meticulously investigating theories and questions” about the assassination, "including the location from where the shot was taken, the possibility of accomplices, the text message confession and related conversations, Discord chats, the angle of the shot and bullet impact, how the weapon was transported, hand gestures observed as potential ‘signals’ near Charlie at the time of his assassination, and visitors to the alleged shooter’s residence in the hours and days leading up to September 10, 2025.”

While Patel said that every question about Kirk’s murder will be addressed, he noted that not all information the agency has about the assassination can be released at this time to “protect the integrity of the investigation and subsequent prosecution.”

On certain questions, however, Patel said the FBI can share updates.

“Regarding specific details, such as questions about the plane that allegedly turned off its transponder after departing from an airport near the assassination site, we can share updates when answers are confirmed,” Patel said. “After interviews with the pilot and consultation with the FAA, we determined the transponder was not turned off. Incomplete flight data in rural areas caused the apparent gap.”

Patel concluded by noting Kirk's death is being mourned by the entire agency and their investigation will continue until all questions are answered.

As the Director of the FBI, I am committed to ensuring the investigation into Charlie Kirk’s assassination is thorough and exhaustive, pursuing every lead to its conclusion.



