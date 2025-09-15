Patel Reveals Where Robinson's DNA Was Found and What the Suspect Wrote Before Shooting

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed Monday that suspect Tyler Robinson’s DNA was found on evidence at the crime scene.

Speaking to “Fox & Friends,” Patel said Robinson’s DNA was discovered on a screwdriver left on the rooftop where the shot was fired at Charlie Kirk, as well as on a towel that was wrapped around the rifle used in the assassination.

“I can report today that the DNA hits from the towel that was wrapped around the firearm and the DNA on the screwdriver are positively processed for the suspect in custody,” Patel said.

The FBI director also revealed that Robinson told another individual in a text message exchange that "he had an opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and he was going to do it because of his hatred for what Charlie stood for," Patel said.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade followed up to ask about a written note from Robinson prior to the shooting.

Patel confirmed its existence and said even though it had been destroyed, the FBI "found forensic evidence of the note, and we have confirmed what that note says because of our aggressive interview posture at the FBI.”

The note, which echoed what Robinson wrote in the text message referenced earlier, said "I have the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I'm going to take it," Patel told the hosts, paraphrasing.