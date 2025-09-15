Trump Calls the Latest Mamdani Endorsement a 'Shocking Development'

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Sunday she is endorsing NYC’s Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani.

Writing in The New York Times, the Democratic governor explained that while the two still don't see eye to eye on every issue, her conversations with him over the last couple of months have convinced her the democratic socialist is the best candidate to lead the Big Apple.

But in our conversations, I heard a leader who shares my commitment to a New York where children can grow up safe in their neighborhoods and where opportunity is within reach for every family. I heard a leader who is focused on making New York City affordable — a goal I enthusiastically support. I also shared with him my priorities, making it very clear that our police officers should have every resource to keep our streets and subways safe. I urged him to ensure that there is strong leadership at the helm of the N.Y.P.D. — and he agreed. We discussed the need to combat the rise of antisemitism urgently and unequivocally. I’ve been glad to see him meet with Jewish leaders across the city, listening and addressing their concerns directly. I look forward to working together to make sure New Yorkers of all faiths feel safe and welcome in New York City. I emphasized to him my belief in keeping and attracting businesses so that New York remains the center of the global economy and we create even more good-paying jobs for our residents. Affordability has long been my top priority as governor, and it is the No. 1 concern I share with Mr. Mamdani. As governor, I’ve taken actions to realize this goal, including lowering middle-class income taxes and making school meals free for all students. But there is more work ahead of us.

Hochul also emphasized she was looking for someone who would fight back against the Trump administration, and Mamdani is the candidate she believes will do that best.

Mr. Mamdani and I will both be fearless in confronting the president’s extreme agenda — with urgency, conviction and the defiance that defines New York. And we must never allow Mr. Trump to control our city like the king he wants to be. Anyone who accepts his tainted influence or benefits from it is compromised from the start. My entire career, I have embraced the Happy Warrior, can-do spirit that meets any challenge undaunted. I and other New Yorkers have seen that in Mr. Mamdani.

New York City deserves a mayor who will stand up to Donald Trump and make life more affordable for New Yorkers.



That’s @ZohranKMamdani. https://t.co/i9I0OzDdXJ — Kathy Hochul (@KathyHochul) September 14, 2025

Update: Trump reacted to Hochul's endorsement on Mamdani, calling it "shocking."

"Governor Kathy Hochul of New York has Endorsed the 'Liddle’ Communist,' Zohran Mamdani, running for Mayor of New York. This is a rather shocking development, and a very bad one for New York City. How can such a thing happen? Washington will be watching this situation very closely. No reason to be sending good money after bad! President DJT"

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

