Days Before Kirk's Assassination, Feminist Website Boasts About Paying Witches to 'Curse' Him

Just two days before Charlie Kirk’s political assassination, the feminist site Jezebel published a story boasting about how they “paid some Etsy Witches to Curse Charlie Kirk.”

“If the far-right misogynist with a bad haircut wants to villainize independent women, Jezebel is more than happy to be the hag of his nightmares,” the teaser read.

It’s a disturbing piece that attacks Kirk for his “regressive” views on marriage and family life, with the writer concluding the best way to 'punish’ him is to cast spells on him.

The author claims she doesn’t want “dark forces to cause him harm,” but rather a series of annoyances that would “ruin his day with the collective feminist power of the Etsy coven.”

After purchasing a number of spells, including how to “make everyone hate him” and a “powerful hex spell,” the author worried they weren’t working, though she concluded “Time will tell.”

After Kirk’s assassination on Wednesday, Jezebel added a wild editor’s note to the piece: “This story was published on September 8. Jezebel condemns the shooting of Charlie Kirk in the strongest possible terms. We do not endorse, encourage, or excuse political violence of any kind.”

Yes, we paid witches to put a curse on Charlie Kirk hours before he was murdered but we condemn the violence is a hell of a post https://t.co/rafbL1zJEC — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) September 11, 2025

Editors note isn’t going to fix this one https://t.co/QP24RhNHKn pic.twitter.com/uU50l8zRiu — brit (@pashedmotatos) September 10, 2025

Don't call down the everlasting darkness if you're not prepared for it to arrive and consume everything. https://t.co/eUAyvuaXc8 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) September 10, 2025

You don’t believe in spiritual warfare?



The left is literally hiring demons to try and manifest your assassination https://t.co/X0HW1fDR7p — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) September 11, 2025

This was only two days ago.



If you have not come to realize that we are in a spiritual war, you are not going to make it.



Run to Jesus. https://t.co/grRACuUAYe — Ben Zeisloft (@BenZeisloft) September 10, 2025

Who did you pay to lock your replies down? https://t.co/vOud9P40Bm — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 10, 2025

We’ve always been in a spiritual battle; hopefully more people realize it now. https://t.co/HoxHEZAoM4 — Eric Sammons (@EricRSammons) September 10, 2025



