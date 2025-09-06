Disgraced FBI Official Let Chinese Energy Firm Know That They Were Under Federal...
Tipsheet

After Backlash Over 'Deceptive Edits' to Noem Interview, CBS Announces New ‘Face the Nation’ Policy

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | September 06, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool

CBS News introduced a new policy for “Face the Nation” interviews after the Department of Homeland Security accused the program of selectively editing Secretary Kristi Noem’s answers during an interview late last month. 

“This morning, I joined CBS to report the facts about Kilmar Abrego Garcia,” Noem said in a statement after the interview. “Instead, CBS shamefully edited the interview to whitewash the truth about this MS-13 gang member and the threat he poses to American public safety.”

DHS said CBS cut more than 23 percent of Noem's interview

While CBS initially insisted any cuts were made for timing purposes, noting that the full interview is available on YouTube and a transcript went up early Sunday morning, the network changed its tune after “audience feedback over the past week.”

“FACE THE NATION will now only broadcast live or live-to-tape interviews (subject to national security or legal restrictions),” the broadcaster said. “This extra measure means the television audience will see the full, unedited interview on CBS and we will continue our practice of posting full transcripts and the unedited video online.”

