After Backlash Over 'Deceptive Edits' to Noem Interview, CBS Announces New ‘Face the Nation’ Policy

CBS News introduced a new policy for “Face the Nation” interviews after the Department of Homeland Security accused the program of selectively editing Secretary Kristi Noem’s answers during an interview late last month.

Advertisement

“This morning, I joined CBS to report the facts about Kilmar Abrego Garcia,” Noem said in a statement after the interview. “Instead, CBS shamefully edited the interview to whitewash the truth about this MS-13 gang member and the threat he poses to American public safety.”

DHS said CBS cut more than 23 percent of Noem's interview.

This morning, I joined CBS to report the facts about Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Instead, CBS shamefully edited the interview to whitewash the truth about this MS-13 gang member and the threat he poses to American public safety.



Watch for the part of my interview that @CBS tried to… pic.twitter.com/28fsGZug48 — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) August 31, 2025

While CBS initially insisted any cuts were made for timing purposes, noting that the full interview is available on YouTube and a transcript went up early Sunday morning, the network changed its tune after “audience feedback over the past week.”

“FACE THE NATION will now only broadcast live or live-to-tape interviews (subject to national security or legal restrictions),” the broadcaster said. “This extra measure means the television audience will see the full, unedited interview on CBS and we will continue our practice of posting full transcripts and the unedited video online.”

New: CBS News has changed its interview format in reaction to complaints from DHS. According to a statement from a network spokesperson, Face The Nation will now only broadcast live or live to tape interviews https://t.co/KsxHM0a1fL pic.twitter.com/p3P7O2UVR3 — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) September 5, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!