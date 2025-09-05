FBI Prevents Potential Mass Shooting at a Preschool

FBI Director Kash Patel said the FBI prevented a potential mass shooting at a preschool after agents arrested a man who allegedly posted threatening messages online.

Writing under the username “CommentatorsHateMe,” Zachary Charles Newell allegedly posted a comment on YouTube indicating his intention to “shoot up” a preschool and kill black children.

According to the complaint, that was not the only instance of Newell allegedly writing threatening and racist posts.

"The comments posted by this suspect were violent, hateful and shocking to the conscience," Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck told Fox News Digital in a statement. "Our office worked swiftly to take this subject into custody and worked with the [FBI] to subsequently have him placed into federal custody. … Suspects who make these types of comments will be dealt with as severely as the law allows."

Google LLC reported the threats to the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center on Aug. 31, having linked the "CommentatorsHateMe" account to an email registered to Newell, with associated phone numbers and an address. Law enforcement traced the account’s IP address to Charter Communications in Newport, and on Aug. 31, Carteret County Sheriff’s Office deputies confronted Newell at his home. Newell allegedly admitted to making the YouTube comment, according to the complaint. A search warrant was executed at his home, and he was initially charged in state court with communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property. The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News Digital Newell was given a $30,000 bond by a state magistrate, where he was able to post bond. Later that evening, the sheriff's office worked with the FBI to take him into federal custody on federal charges. Additional charges will be forthcoming by the FBI. (Fox News Digital)

FBI Director Kash Patel praised agents on X for their work preventing a potential tragedy.

"The incredible work of this FBI stopped a potential school shooting. After the suspect was released on bond, we moved quickly to arrest him and secured federal charges to keep him detained and our children safe," he said. "Quick action and phenomenal intelligence work saved lives and kept families whole."

