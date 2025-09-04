Latest Mamdani Endorsement Is a 'Warning' to NYC

Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani has earned the support of former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, who believes the assemblyman’s “bold, sweeping” agenda is just what the Big Apple needs.

“We don’t just need Zohran Mamdani to be our mayor because he has the right ideas, or because they can be achieved,” de Blasio wrote in a New York Daily News op-ed. “We need him because in his heart and in his bones he cannot accept a city that prices out the people who built it and keep it running.”

De Blasio highlighted his own progressive policies that were criticized as being too idealistic, and argued the Democratic mayoral nominee’s promises can be achieved.

"Throughout my time in City Hall, the argument that my vision was recklessly idealistic — that it was both unrealistic and fraught with dangerous unintended consequences — was thrown at my plans for affordable housing, paid sick days, the $15 minimum wage and most of all, pre-K for all — all initiatives I delivered on," he said.

"My administration delivered a rent freeze for rent-stabilized apartments three times, helping millions make ends meet as they were afflicted by the effects of the Great Recession and then COVID. It’s not a question of possibility — it’s a matter of political will," de Blasio added.

The former progressive mayor said the public wants what Mamdani is campaigning on—rent freezes, free child care and free city buses—and “it actually all can be done.”

As the New York Post put it, de Blasio is backing the socialist to "finish [the] terrible job he started."

De Blasio represented that “new energy” in 2013, when his vision of turning New York City into a progressive utopia helped propel the then-public advocate’s dark horse mayoral campaign to victory. But after quickly breaking promises and embarking on a quixotic presidential bid, de Blasio — who had a less-than-cordial relationship with the NYPD — squandered New Yorkers’ goodwill so much he saw his approval dip to an abysmal 26% during 2021, his last year in office. “If that’s a barometer of what the future holds, he didn’t do Mamdani any favors,” said Hank Sheinkopf, another political operative who also oozed sarcasm when asked about the endorsement. “De Blasio was nearly indicted on campaign violations, the police were in uproar, and the city in chaos, but other than that, it was great.” (New York Post)

Today's cover: Ex-NYC mayor endorses Zohran Mamdani for City Hall: ‘He has the right ideas’ https://t.co/xYiVU6maWq pic.twitter.com/XFym31AJh8 — New York Post (@nypost) September 3, 2025

Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, meanwhile, called the endorsement a "warning."

de Blasio nearly destroyed NYC and defunded law enforcement, and even disbanded NYPD Homeless Outreach Unit. His endorsement of Mamdani is a warning. Mamdani is de Blasio 2.0, but far more dangerous. We have to stop him. Join us: https://t.co/F2tFffNHW3 pic.twitter.com/Qnp5zWmH5s — Curtis Sliwa (@CurtisSliwa) September 2, 2025

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

