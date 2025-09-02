Nadler to Retire Next Year

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) will not seek reelection next year after being persuaded it was time for the Democratic Party to bring in a younger generation of leaders.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Nadler suggested he still desired to push back against President Trump but wanted to “respect” the need for fresh faces in the party.

“Watching the Biden thing really said something about the necessity for generational change in the party, and I think I want to respect that,” Nader said, hoping that a younger successor to his seat that represents a large swath of Manhattan “can maybe do better, can maybe help us more.”

Mr. Nadler, who is both the longest-serving New Yorker and Jewish member of the House, had already been swept up in an intraparty reckoning over aging leaders. He was forced to give up his House Judiciary Committee leadership at the beginning of the term when it became clear a younger, more energetic colleague would beat him. Back home, he was facing a 26-year-old primary challenger. Mr. Nadler shared his plans with The New York Times last week on the condition that they not be publicized until Monday. He spoke for an hour about triumphs, fears and his shifting views on the war in Gaza, all while surrounded by talismans of a half-century in public life: old maps of Manhattan, placards from 16 years in the State Assembly, a photo with Bella Abzug, a former congresswoman and a political mentor. [...] Mr. Nadler reached the peak of national prominence during Mr. Trump’s first term. The two men had sparred since the 1980s over Manhattan development projects. (Trump once called him “one of the most egregious hacks in contemporary politics.”) As Judiciary Committee chairman, Mr. Nadler became one of the most powerful proponents of impeaching Mr. Trump. He ultimately succeeded, steering articles of impeachment through his committee in 2019. But his uncompromising views and unwillingness to stick to talking points irked then Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who sidelined him at key moments in favor of the more politically deft Adam B. Schiff. (The New York Times)

“I’m not saying we should change over the entire party,” he said. “But I think a certain amount of change is very helpful, especially when we face the challenge of Trump and his incipient fascism."

Nadler declined to say who he believes should succeed him.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!