Tipsheet

There's Been Another Update About the Sandwich Thrower

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | August 29, 2025 9:00 AM
(AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Former Department of Justice employee Sean Dunn, who was fired from his position after hurling a hoagie at a federal law enforcement officer in Washington, D.C., earlier this month, has been charged with misdemeanor assault. 

The latest development comes after federal prosecutors failed to secure a felony assault indictment against the former DOJ paralegal. As Jeff reported Thursday, it’s extremely rare for a grand jury not to indict, but Kari Lake, senior advisor for the U.S. Agency for Global Media, said she wasn't surprised. 

"I wish I could say I was shocked by the failure to get an indictment against the sandwich thrower," she said. "But after everything we’ve seen from the DC District Court and the jury pool they pull from, it was predictable. These people were throwing the book at grandmothers who were invited into the Capitol on January 6, but refuse to charge a leftist bureaucrat for assaulting a police officer. There’s no justice to be found here. We should consider dismantling this court and moving it to Maryland."

Earlier this month, Dunn’s interaction with the Customs and Border Protection agent was caught on video and quickly went viral. 

As Minneapolis Shooter's Mother Refuses to Cooperate With Police, We've Learned This New Detail Matt Vespa
"F*** you! You f***ing fascists! Why are you here? I don’t want you in my city!" he screamed at the officers before the alleged assault.

The incident has since been turned into a symbol of resistance across the city.

