There's Been Another Update About the Sandwich Thrower

Former Department of Justice employee Sean Dunn, who was fired from his position after hurling a hoagie at a federal law enforcement officer in Washington, D.C., earlier this month, has been charged with misdemeanor assault.

Advertisement

The latest development comes after federal prosecutors failed to secure a felony assault indictment against the former DOJ paralegal. As Jeff reported Thursday, it’s extremely rare for a grand jury not to indict, but Kari Lake, senior advisor for the U.S. Agency for Global Media, said she wasn't surprised.

"I wish I could say I was shocked by the failure to get an indictment against the sandwich thrower," she said. "But after everything we’ve seen from the DC District Court and the jury pool they pull from, it was predictable. These people were throwing the book at grandmothers who were invited into the Capitol on January 6, but refuse to charge a leftist bureaucrat for assaulting a police officer. There’s no justice to be found here. We should consider dismantling this court and moving it to Maryland."

I wish I could say I was shocked by the failure to get an indictment against the sandwich thrower.



But after everything we’ve seen from the DC District Court and the jury pool they pull from, it was predictable.



These people were throwing the book at grandmothers who were… pic.twitter.com/HdCYczTiiT — Kari Lake (@KariLake) August 28, 2025

Earlier this month, Dunn’s interaction with the Customs and Border Protection agent was caught on video and quickly went viral.

"F*** you! You f***ing fascists! Why are you here? I don’t want you in my city!" he screamed at the officers before the alleged assault.

🚨#BREAKING: A DC man has been charged with felony assault charges after hitting a federal agent with Subway sandwich



📌#Washington | #DC



A Washington, D.C. man is now facing federal charges after allegedly throwing a sub-style sandwich at a Customs and Border Protection… pic.twitter.com/e2zcx20Y1E — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) August 13, 2025

The incident has since been turned into a symbol of resistance across the city.

WP says the DC sandwich thrower has become a 'resistance icon' in the city. Includes photo of a mural which you will agree is not at all what the sandwich-throwing incident actually looked like. pic.twitter.com/Qc3w0cPPQf — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 21, 2025

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.