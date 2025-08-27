'This Is Just the Beginning': DHS Touts Arrest Milestone in Los Angeles

ICE and Border Patrol have taken 5,000 criminal aliens off the streets of Los Angeles since June, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced Tuesday.

Advertisement

The 5,000th arrest was of criminal alien Gustavo Garcia-Miranda, a convicted drug trafficker and aggravated felon who first came to the U.S. illegally in 2008, DHS’s press release said. Border Patrol arrested the Mexican national for illegal re-entry.

“Today, DHS law enforcement made its 5,000th arrest in Los Angeles," Noem said in a statement. "That’s 5,000 criminal illegal aliens, gang members, child predators, and murderers taken off our streets. Precious lives saved. Families protected. American taxpayers spared the cost of their crimes AND the burden of their benefits. THANK YOU to our brave law enforcement officers. Make no mistake: if you are here illegally, we will find you, arrest you, and send you back. This is just the beginning."

Today, DHS made its 5,000th arrest in Los Angeles. 5,000 criminal illegal aliens, gang members, child predators, and murderers taken off the streets.



This is just the beginning.



Thank you, @CBP, Border Patrol, and @ICEgov. pic.twitter.com/djnK4b9td1 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 27, 2025

Today, @DHSgov made its 5,000th arrest in Los Angeles.



That’s 5,000 criminal illegal aliens, gang members, child predators, and murderers taken off our streets. Precious lives saved. Families protected. American taxpayers spared the cost of their crimes AND the burden of their… — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) August 26, 2025

The arrest milestone comes despite the resistance federal officers have faced from violent rioters and obstructionist politicians.

“Secretary Noem has been clear: LA rioters would not stop DHS or slow us down,” the agency noted in the release. “Our law enforcement will continue to enforce the law. And anyone who lays a hand on a law enforcement officer, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Townhall VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.