'This Is Just the Beginning': DHS Touts Arrest Milestone in Los Angeles

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | August 27, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool

ICE and Border Patrol have taken 5,000 criminal aliens off the streets of Los Angeles since June, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced Tuesday.

The 5,000th arrest was of criminal alien Gustavo Garcia-Miranda, a convicted drug trafficker and aggravated felon who first came to the U.S. illegally in 2008, DHS’s press release said. Border Patrol arrested the Mexican national for illegal re-entry.

“Today, DHS law enforcement made its 5,000th arrest in Los Angeles," Noem said in a statement. "That’s 5,000 criminal illegal aliens, gang members, child predators, and murderers taken off our streets. Precious lives saved. Families protected. American taxpayers spared the cost of their crimes AND the burden of their benefits. THANK YOU to our brave law enforcement officers. Make no mistake: if you are here illegally, we will find you, arrest you, and send you back. This is just the beginning."

The arrest milestone comes despite the resistance federal officers have faced from violent rioters and obstructionist politicians.

“Secretary Noem has been clear: LA rioters would not stop DHS or slow us down,” the agency noted in the release. “Our law enforcement will continue to enforce the law. And anyone who lays a hand on a law enforcement officer, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” 

