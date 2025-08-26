This Is the Issue Bolton Addressed in Op-Ed Published Just Days After FBI Raid

Former national security adviser John Bolton penned an op-ed just days after the FBI raided his home and office criticizing President Trump’s Ukraine strategy.

“President Donald Trump’s Ukraine policy is no more coherent today than it was last Friday when his administration executed search warrants against my home and office,” he wrote in the Washington Examiner. “Collapsing in confusion, haste, and the absence of any discernible meeting of the minds among Ukraine, Russia, several European countries, and America, Trump’s negotiations may be in their last throes, along with his Nobel Peace Prize campaign.”

Last Friday, federal agents descended on Bolton’s Bethesda, Maryland, home in a probe reportedly linked to whether he illegally possessed or shared classified information, though allegations that he was raking in money from overseas and may have been trafficking intelligence have also surfaced. Responding to the raid in real time, FBI Director Kash Patel said on X “NO ONE is above the law.” FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, meanwhile, added that “public corruption will not be tolerated.”

In the op-ed titled “Trump’s utterly incoherent Ukraine strategy,” Bolton argued the president’s recent efforts “may have left us further from peace and a just settlement for Ukraine than before.”

BREAKING: While under federal investigation, John Bolton has released an op-ed article bashing President Trump's Ukraine policy as 'no more coherent than the search warrant executed on Bolton's home and office.' pic.twitter.com/cNrGmcrUAa — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) August 26, 2025

Dude’s under federal criminal investigation and his top priority is still Ukraine.



Wild. https://t.co/LJFqpm2FeX — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 26, 2025

