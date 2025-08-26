Clarence Thomas Marks a Major Milestone
Conservatives Celebrate Who Will Reportedly Take Over White House Hiring

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | August 26, 2025 2:45 PM
President Trump is expected to tap longtime aide and White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino to head the Presidential Personnel Office.

Scavino, who’s worked for Trump since 2015, will succeed Sergio Gor, who was recently nominated to be ambassador to India and as special envoy for South and Central Asian affairs. 

“Dan Scavino is one of President Trump’s most trusted and longest serving advisors,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. “There is nobody better to ensure the president’s administration is staffed with the most qualified, competent, and America First-driven workers."

Conservatives celebrated the news on X. 

"There is much still to be done and Dan’s leadership will ensure the highest quality, most dedicated workforce ever," Leavitt added. 

