Conservatives Celebrate Who Will Reportedly Take Over White House Hiring

President Trump is expected to tap longtime aide and White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino to head the Presidential Personnel Office.

Scavino, who’s worked for Trump since 2015, will succeed Sergio Gor, who was recently nominated to be ambassador to India and as special envoy for South and Central Asian affairs.

Advertisement

“Dan Scavino is one of President Trump’s most trusted and longest serving advisors,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. “There is nobody better to ensure the president’s administration is staffed with the most qualified, competent, and America First-driven workers."

Conservatives celebrated the news on X.

🚨 BREAKING: Dan Scavino to take over as Director of Presidential Personnel



Congratulations, @DanScavino! Nobody better suited to staff Trump’s administration with loyal patriots. pic.twitter.com/glBHdLSc3q — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) August 26, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump has tapped DAN SCAVINO to be in charge of hiring at the White House



HELL yes!@DanScavino has been a loyal Trump operative since Trump came down the golden escalator in 2015.



Scavino will run the Presidential Personnel Office, and will be in… pic.twitter.com/I5av2q8wjg — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 26, 2025

🚨MASSIVE: President Trump has tapped Dan Scavino to take charge of ALL Executive Branch hiring.



This puts him in charge of overseeing around 5 million people across the branch.



From starting as Trump’s 16-year-old caddie to standing by him through impeachments, FBI raids,… pic.twitter.com/L9Kya7TlY3 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 26, 2025

Congratulations, @DanScavino — proof that loyalty and results get rewarded. https://t.co/raRwh9F0As — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) August 26, 2025

"There is much still to be done and Dan’s leadership will ensure the highest quality, most dedicated workforce ever," Leavitt added.

Editor's Note: President Trump is surrounding himself with top talent as he leads America into the "Golden Age."

Help us continue to report on his administration's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.