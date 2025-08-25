Trump Just Took Another Step to Make D.C. Safer

President Trump signed an executive order on Monday seeking to eliminate cashless bail in the nation’s capital and other jurisdictions around the country.

“Cashless bail policies allow dangerous individuals to immediately return to the streets and further endanger law-abiding, hard-working Americans because they know our laws will not be enforced,” a White House memo states about the order, according to the New York Post.

Advertisement

The memo emphasized how public resources are wasted when repeat offenders are arrested for new crimes after having been released without bail.

Trump called the policy a “disaster” earlier this month when he federalized the D.C. police force.

“Every place in the country where you have no-cash bail is a disaster,” the president told reporters at the time.

🚨NOW — President Trump Signs an Executive Order to ELIMINATE Cash Bail Across The US by Revoking Funding in Jurisdictions That Allow It.



Criminals will no longer repeatedly terrorize streets.



"This isn't Republican Democrat. Most Democrats agree with this." @POTUS 👏 pic.twitter.com/B0uha4LOed — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 25, 2025

🔥11 DAYS = NO MURDERS.



Welcome to DC, where crime has been crushed!



"Washington was the most dangerous place in this country, & now it's probably the SAFEST.



Everybody before me is happy with what I’m doing. Most of you won’t say that because you're radical left." - @POTUS pic.twitter.com/ogsyxFrKjm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 25, 2025

Jeanine Pirro, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, said the movement to eliminate cash bail is "when all the trouble started."

"GET THE VIOLENT CRIMINALS OFF THE STREET." @USAttyPirro reacts as President Trump prepares to sign an executive order ending cashless bail and threatening to cut federal funding to cities that don’t comply. | @JudgeJeanine pic.twitter.com/sr4YRJuWUE — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) August 25, 2025

Trump agreed.

"Cashless bail...that was when the big crime in this country started," Trump said Monday. "They kill people and they get out. Cashless bail. They thought it was discriminatory to make people put up money because they just kiIIed three people lying on a street."

.@POTUS: "One of the Executive Orders has to do with cashless bail. That was when the big crime in this country started." pic.twitter.com/jyGAJb6sUt — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 25, 2025

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said she would lead an effort in Congress to codify the executive order with legislation.

"Kathy Hochul and NY Democrats failed bail reform has been a catastrophic disaster leading to a crime crisis in New York making every family and community less safe," she said in a statement. "Again and again, Kathy Hochul has prioritized violent criminals over law abiding New Yorkers. Enough is enough.

"I strongly support President Trump’s Executive Order to end cashless bail," the New York Republican continued.

Kathy Hochul and NY Democrats failed bail reform has been a catastrophic disaster leading to a crime crisis in New York making every family and community less safe. Again and again, Kathy Hochul has prioritized violent criminals over law abiding New Yorkers. Enough is enough.



I… https://t.co/QEPn4njU3w — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) August 25, 2025

Advertisement

Trump explained the move to end cashless bail will start in Washington, D.C., which he said his administration has "the right to do through federalization."





Update: This is a breaking news post that may be updated with additional information.

Editor's Note: The days of lawlessness in Washington, D.C. are over. Thanks to President Trump, our nation's capital will be SAFE once again.



Help us continue to report on President Trump’s efforts to restore law and order to our great nation. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.