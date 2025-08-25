Trump Signs Additional Orders to Bolster Crime Fighting
This Is Why Trump Is Sending the Feds to Chicago
Dems Seem Comfortable Getting Sucky Fundraising Numbers With Remarks Like This
VIP
It's Starting to Feel Like the Golden Age
Bill Maher Nails Why Trump Connects With Voters...and Dems Won't Like It
CNN Host: There's No Evidence That Obama or Biden Went After Trump
Virginia Dems Might Want to Correct This Statement Over the Sign That Attacked...
So, That's Why the University of South Carolina Had an Active Shooter Alert
All the Right People in Media Were Mad About John Bolton's Home Being...
There's Been a Major Update Regarding Kilmar Abrego Garcia
Trump Wants Grassley to Tell Dems These Three Words Over 'Blue Slip' Tradition
VIP
A Disturbing Number of People Have Signed Petition Supporting Illegal Trucker Accused of...
Are Democrats Really Sure They Want to Escalate the Redistricting Wars?
When 'Woke' Businesses Betray Their Customers
Tipsheet

Trump Just Took Another Step to Make D.C. Safer

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | August 25, 2025 11:05 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Trump signed an executive order on Monday seeking to eliminate cashless bail in the nation’s capital and other jurisdictions around the country.

“Cashless bail policies allow dangerous individuals to immediately return to the streets and further endanger law-abiding, hard-working Americans because they know our laws will not be enforced,” a White House memo states about the order, according to the New York Post. 

Advertisement

The memo emphasized how public resources are wasted when repeat offenders are arrested for new crimes after having been released without bail. 

Trump called the policy a “disaster” earlier this month when he federalized the D.C. police force. 

“Every place in the country where you have no-cash bail is a disaster,” the president told reporters at the time. 

Jeanine Pirro, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, said the movement to eliminate cash bail is "when all the trouble started."

Recommended

Are Democrats Really Sure They Want to Escalate the Redistricting Wars? Guy Benson
Advertisement

Trump agreed.

"Cashless bail...that was when the big crime in this country started," Trump said Monday. "They kill people and they get out. Cashless bail. They thought it was discriminatory to make people put up money because they just kiIIed three people lying on a street."

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said she would lead an effort in Congress to codify the executive order with legislation. 

"Kathy Hochul and NY Democrats failed bail reform has been a catastrophic disaster leading to a crime crisis in New York making every family and community less safe," she said in a statement. "Again and again, Kathy Hochul has prioritized violent criminals over law abiding New Yorkers. Enough is enough. 

"I strongly support President Trump’s Executive Order to end cashless bail," the New York Republican continued. 

Advertisement

Trump explained the move to end cashless bail will start in Washington, D.C., which he said his administration has "the right to do through federalization." 


Update: This is a breaking news post that may be updated with additional information.  

Editor's Note: The days of lawlessness in Washington, D.C. are over. Thanks to President Trump, our nation's capital will be SAFE once again.

Help us continue to report on President Trump’s efforts to restore law and order to our great nation. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME DONALD TRUMP LAW & ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Are Democrats Really Sure They Want to Escalate the Redistricting Wars? Guy Benson
Bill Maher Nails Why Trump Connects With Voters...and Dems Won't Like It Matt Vespa
Dems Seem Comfortable Getting Sucky Fundraising Numbers With Remarks Like This Matt Vespa
Trump Won’t Let Pinko Jerks Who Hate America Define American History Kurt Schlichter
All the Right People in Media Were Mad About John Bolton's Home Being Raided by the Feds Matt Vespa
This Is Why Trump Is Sending the Feds to Chicago Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Are Democrats Really Sure They Want to Escalate the Redistricting Wars? Guy Benson
Advertisement