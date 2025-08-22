Breaking: John Bolton Finds Out 'No One Is Above the Law'

John Bolton, President Trump’s former National Security Adviser, had his Bethesda, Maryland, home and D.C. office raided by federal agents Friday morning.

A spokesperson for the FBI said agents were “conducting court-authorized activity in the area,” reports The New York Times of the national security probe, which took place around 7 a.m.

The search comes after “years of investigation” into whether he illegally possessed or shared classified information.

The related investigation began in 2020, according to the official — the same year Trump’s first Justice Department launched a criminal inquiry into Bolton’s alleged disclosure of national secrets in his book, “The Room Where It Happened.” That investigation came after President Trump fought to quash its publication over its inclusion of national secrets — saying Bolton broke an NDA signed as a condition of his employment. Trump was ultimately unsuccessful, and the book went to print in 2020. The FBI suspects that former President Joe Biden’s Justice Department shut down of the Bolton probe was politically motivated, according to the official. The ex-Trump adviser has been at odds with his old boss since leaving the first administration, regularly appearing on cable news criticizing the president’s national security and foreign policy. (New York Post)

🚨 BREAKING: Federal agents are RIGHT NOW in John Bolton's home "going through things" following an early morning FBI RAID in the DC area over national security concerns.



Yes. We did, indeed, vote for this.



This is Bolton's primary residence.



"This deals with classified… pic.twitter.com/PmIOAxTgtA — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 22, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: FBI agents are now at JOHN BOLTON'S OFFICE in Washington DC after the raid on his home in Bethesda.



"A couple of FBI agents loading some stuff into cars..."



They're gathering ALL of it. Kash and Dan were right. Accountability is here. pic.twitter.com/36wrHCR9Fv — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 22, 2025

Shortly after the raid started, FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X, “NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission,” with FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino adding, "Public corruption will not be tolerated."

NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) August 22, 2025

Public corruption will not be tolerated. https://t.co/VNzFdO6oVS — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) August 22, 2025

At the time of writing, Bolton has not been charged with any crimes, but legal experts say he could face serious time if convicted.

🚨🚨 .@JonathanTurley estimates John Bolton could spend TEN YEARS in prison if convicted@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/VX8PdLZur0 — Nicole Silverio (@NicoleMSilverio) August 22, 2025

Editor's Note: This is a breaking news post and may be updated with additional information.

