Let's Treat the Left the Way JD Vance and Pete Hegseth Did
Is This the Woman Who Held Up That Horrible Sign Attacking at Winsome...
The First Wave of Epstein Files Is on its Way to Congress –...
Repelling the Radical Left’s Global Assault on Free Elections – the French Connection
Federal Judge Drops a Bomb on 'Alligator Alcatraz'
Trump Crushes New York’s $500M Sham
Mail-in Ballots Threaten the Foundation of American Democracy
Breaking: John Bolton Finds Out 'No One Is Above the Law'
Bondi Fires Back After Federal Judge Rules Habba Is 'Unlawfully' Working as US...
Cracker Barrel Rebrand Is So Bad It Has United the Left and Right
It's Time to Restore Accountability in the Texas House
Stay the Hell Away From Our Dogs, Radical Environmentalists
Democrats Launch Expensive, Chaotic Race to the Left in Michigan’s 7th Congressional Distr...
Rubio Takes Stand Against Loopholes in Commercial Trucking After Tragic Crash Involving Il...
ICE Vows to 'Flood the Zone' in Boston After Mayor's Stand Against Trump Administration

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | August 22, 2025 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Boston is about to be ‘flooded’ with federal immigration officials after Mayor Michelle Wu took a defiant tone with the Trump administration about its sanctuary policies.

“We’re definitely going to, as you’ve heard the saying, flood the zone, especially in sanctuary jurisdictions,” Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Todd Lyons said Wednesday on “The Howie Carr Show.” 

“Boston and Massachusetts decided to say that they wanted to stay [a] sanctuary,” he continued. “Sanctuary does not mean safer streets. It means more criminal aliens out and about the neighborhood. But 100 percent, you will see a larger ICE presence.”

On Tuesday, Wu pushed back on a letter Attorney General Pamela Bondi sent to dozens of cities and a handful of states across the country urging them to comply with federal law or face consequences. 

“On behalf of the people of Boston, and in solidarity with the cities and communities targeted by this federal administration for our refusal to bow down to unconstitutional threats and unlawful coercion, we affirm our support for each other and for our democracy,” Wu wrote to Bondi. “Boston will never back down from being a beacon of freedom, and a home for everyone.”

Fox News's Bill Melugin pointed out who Wu was defending. 

“We did Operation Patriot March, which yielded over 1,000 arrests, and now you’re going to see more ICE agents come to Boston to make sure that we take these public threats out that she wants to let go back in the communities,” Lyons said. “We’re going to keep making America safe.” 

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MASSACHUSETTS SANCTUARY CITIES

