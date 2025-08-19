Lefty Trump Supporter Calls Out NYT for Their Fake Headline About Trump's Ukraine...
Tipsheet

Trump Praised for Revealing 'Touching' Reason He Is Motivated to End Wars

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | August 19, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Trump told “Fox & Friends” Tuesday morning about the phone call he made to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other European leaders.

Trump stepped out to phone his Russian counterpart to work on setting up a direct meeting with Zelensky. If that occurs, the next step would be a “Trilat” where Trump said he would “close it up,” but he emphasized the two need to speak directly first.

“They haven't been exactly best friends,” he said. "They haven’t gotten along very well.”

Trump touted the wars he has ended while acknowledging he thought the Russia-Ukraine conflict would be one of the easier ones to solve, but it’s proven to be “the toughest one.”

“I hope President Putin is going to be good and if not, it’s going to be a rough situation, and I hope that President Zelensky will do what he has to do, he has to show some flexibility also, the thing’s a mess,” the president said. 

Trump also explained what is motivating him to end conflicts around the globe.

“If I can save 7,000 people a week from being killed…I want to try to get to Heaven if possible. I'm hearing I'm not doing well. I hear I'm really at the bottom of the totem pole, but if I can get to Heaven, this will be one of the reasons," he said.

DONALD TRUMP

