Tipsheet

Comer Shares Big Update About the DOJ's Release of Epstein Files

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | August 19, 2025 8:30 AM
New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer announced the Justice Department will begin handing over Jeffrey Epstein-related files this week.

“Officials with the Department of Justice have informed us that the Department will begin to provide Epstein-related records to the Oversight Committee this week on Friday,” the Kentucky Republican said in a statement. “There are many records in DOJ’s custody, and it will take the Department time to produce all the records and ensure the identification of victims and any child sexual abuse material are redacted. I appreciate the Trump administration’s commitment to transparency and efforts to provide the American people with information about this matter.”

Advertisement

Comer spoke with reporters earlier on Monday and said the Committee was having “productive conversations” with the Justice Department about the release of files—an update that comes after the panel subpoenaed the DOJ for files related to the disgraced financier, giving a deadline of Aug. 19. 

Democrats on the Committee, seeking to stoke divisions on the right over the issue, claimed to be dissatisfied by the update, which came the same day former Attorney General Bill Barr spoke with the panel about the matter. 

“The bipartisan Oversight Committee subpoena requires these documents by tomorrow, and if the committee does not receive the files, it will be clear the Trump Epstein Coverup continues," said Rep. Robert Garcia, the ranking member on the Committee. 

