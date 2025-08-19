Comer Shares Big Update About the DOJ's Release of Epstein Files

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer announced the Justice Department will begin handing over Jeffrey Epstein-related files this week.

“Officials with the Department of Justice have informed us that the Department will begin to provide Epstein-related records to the Oversight Committee this week on Friday,” the Kentucky Republican said in a statement. “There are many records in DOJ’s custody, and it will take the Department time to produce all the records and ensure the identification of victims and any child sexual abuse material are redacted. I appreciate the Trump administration’s commitment to transparency and efforts to provide the American people with information about this matter.”

🚨 Chairman @RepJamesComer confirms DOJ will begin sending House Oversight documents related to Epstein on Friday:



"Officials with the Department of Justice have informed us that the Department will begin to provide Epstein-related records to the Oversight Committee this week… — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 18, 2025

Comer spoke with reporters earlier on Monday and said the Committee was having “productive conversations” with the Justice Department about the release of files—an update that comes after the panel subpoenaed the DOJ for files related to the disgraced financier, giving a deadline of Aug. 19.

We are working closely with @TheJusticeDept to obtain all the documents related to the Epstein investigation.



Chairman @RepJamesComer: "I expect to receive the documents very very soon." pic.twitter.com/sWseOiSPo5 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 18, 2025

Democrats on the Committee, seeking to stoke divisions on the right over the issue, claimed to be dissatisfied by the update, which came the same day former Attorney General Bill Barr spoke with the panel about the matter.

“The bipartisan Oversight Committee subpoena requires these documents by tomorrow, and if the committee does not receive the files, it will be clear the Trump Epstein Coverup continues," said Rep. Robert Garcia, the ranking member on the Committee.

The testimony of Bill Barr and others is important – but what’s most critical is getting the full and complete unredacted Epstein files, that the White House now says they will begin transmitting on Friday. We are going to stop this cover-up. pic.twitter.com/eef6l1c2o3 — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) August 19, 2025

🚨BREAKING: Former AG Bill Barr testified under oath today that President Trump is not connected to the Epstein files, and if he were, Biden would have already leaked it:



“He said that he had never seen anything that would implicate President Trump in any of this, and that he… pic.twitter.com/AHZtqWR6Rl — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 18, 2025

