Tipsheet

Did You See ICE's New Vehicles?

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | August 15, 2025 11:00 AM
Flickr/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

The Department of Homeland Security promoted its new fleet of vehicles in an ad showing the SUVs emblazoned with the ICE logo, the phrase “Defend the Homeland,” American flags, and even President Trump’s name.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin defended the agency from critics who say the markings on the vehicles make agents even more of a target than they were before. 

“The safety and security of our brave men and women is, and always has been, our priority, and suggestions that law enforcement branded vehicles, no different from police vehicles, will jeopardize that is simply not the case,” she told The New York Post.

“ICE is a law enforcement agency, and like all other law enforcement agencies has a fleet of vehicles that includes those with ICE branding. Thanks to the One Big Beautiful Bill, ICE finally has the resources to grow its workforce to support ICE’s mission, and that will include all types of additional vehicles,” she added. “These specific vehicles will supplement the existing ICE fleet and support operations across the country." 

The ad comes amid a nationwide hiring spree by ICE. 

More than 100,000 Americans have already applied to join ICE, DHS said this week.

"In the wake of the Biden administration’s failed immigration policies, your country needs dedicated men and women of ICE to get the worst of the worst criminals out of our country," said Secretary Kristi Noem. "This is a defining moment in our nation’s history. Your skills, your experience, and your courage have never been more essential. Together, we must defend the homeland. JOIN.ICE.GOV.” 

ICE

