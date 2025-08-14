Man Who Hurled a Hoagie at Federal Officer Charged With Felony Assault

The man who threw a Subway sandwich at a federal officer in Washington, D.C. on Sunday now faces felony charges for the assault, Jeanine Pirro, U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, said Wednesday.

Advertisement

Video of the incident shows a man screaming at several law enforcement officers while holding the hoagie at his side. Just as he turns to walk away, he hurled the sandwich and ran, prompting the officers to chase after him.

🚨#BREAKING: A DC man has been charged with felony assault charges after hitting a federal agent with Subway sandwich



📌#Washington | #DC



A Washington, D.C. man is now facing federal charges after allegedly throwing a sub-style sandwich at a Customs and Border Protection… pic.twitter.com/e2zcx20Y1E — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) August 13, 2025

In court documents filed Wednesday, police allege that Sean Charles Dunn approached law enforcement officers, including Metro Transit Police and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, and began yelling obscenities and calling them “fascists.” At about 11:05 p.m., according to the federal court filing, Dunn approached an officer and threw a sandwich at him. He was charged with “assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and employees of the United States.” Following his arrest, Dunn allegedly told one of the arresting officers: “I did it. I threw a sandwich.” The Washington Post was not immediately able to contact Dunn for comment. Dunn is 37 and lives in the District, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office in D.C. The arrest came the night before President Donald Trump announced his takeover of D.C.’s police force and the deployment of 800 National Guard troops in response to what he has described as out-of-control crime in Washington. Trump said Monday he was taking the step “to rescue our nation’s capital from crime, bloodshed, bedlam and squalor and worse.” (The Washington Post)

“He thought it was funny,” Pirro said in her video about the sandwich thrower. “Well, he doesn’t think it’s funny today because we charged him with a felony: assault on a police officer.”

Assault a law enforcement officer, and you’ll be prosecuted.



This guy thought it was funny—well, he doesn’t think it’s funny today, because we charged him with a felony. pic.twitter.com/O0NVAFDZrU — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) August 13, 2025

"We're gonna back the police to the hilt," she added. “So there, stick your Subway sandwich somewhere else.”

Editor’s Note: President Donald Trump is returning Washington D.C. to the American people by locking up violent criminals and restoring order.

We've covered D.C.'s decay for years. Support us today in our coverage of its comeback.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.