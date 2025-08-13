Texas Dems Who Fled State Amid Redistricting Battle Reportedly Set to Return

The House Democrats who fled Texas amid a redistricting fight will reportedly head back to the Lone Star State, believing their mission of drawing attention to the issue and killing the first special session has been accomplished.

According to reporting from ABC13, the Democrats will call for Hill Country flooding relief to be a top priority upon their return, though no date has been confirmed.

After our initial reporting online and on television, a spokesperson for the Texas Democratic Caucus sent the following statement to ABC News: "Members are still assessing their strategies going forward and are in a private meeting to make decisions about future plans currently," he wrote. "If and when Texas House Democrats breaking quorum decide to go home is squarely dependent on the actions the Governor, Speaker, and Texas Republicans in charge make with regard to prioritizing flood victims over redistricting that hurts Texans." As of 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 90 minutes after ABC13 first reported the move, nobody from the HDC had reached out directly to ABC13 to refute our initial reporting. This comes as the House went another session without a quorum on Tuesday, with just 95 members present for the second day in a row. Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows said that assuming there is no quorum on Friday, the session will end, and a new one will begin. Hours later, the Senate actually passed a new map that benefits Republicans ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. It's the same map that passed out of committee in the House and precipitated more than 50 House Democrats to break quorum. Democrats in the Senate walked out in protest, but a quorum remained. Sources told ABC13 that Senate Democrats will not break quorum. (ABC13)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday announced plans for a second special session, which could include additional items.

Governor @GregAbbott_TX announced today that he will call Special Session #2 immediately if there is no quorum on Friday.



Special Session #2 will have the exact same agenda.



There will be no reprieve for derelict Democrats who fled the state.



More: https://t.co/A4d2T9K3TJ pic.twitter.com/HSpleHW8AW — Governor Abbott Press Office (@GovAbbottPress) August 12, 2025

