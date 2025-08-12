Wait, What Happened to the DC Evidence Lab?
Abbott Makes Announcement About 'Special Session #2' Amid Redistricting Showdown

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | August 12, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he is planning to a call a second special session if the Democrats who fled the state do not return by Friday.

"With the Texas House and Senate today announcing they are prepared to sine die on Friday, I will call the Texas Legislature back immediately for Special Session #2," the Republican governor said in a statement. "The Special Session #2 agenda will have the exact same agenda, with the potential to add more items critical to Texans. There will be no reprieve for the derelict Democrats who fled the state and abandoned their duty to the people who elected them. I will continue to call special session after special session until we get this Texas first agenda passed."

Dozens of Democrats fled the state more than a week ago to deny quorum amid a redistricting fight that could give the GOP five more seats. Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows urged them to return. 

"It is time to get home and take your seats," Burrows said.

On Sunday, Abbott warned the fight could last for years.

"I'm authorized to call a special session every 30 days. It lasts 30 days. And as soon as this one is over, I'm gonna call another one, then another one, then another, then another one," Abbott said on “Fox News Sunday.”

"If they show back up in the state of Texas, they will be arrested and taken to the Capitol. If they want to evade that arrest, they're gonna have to stay outside of the state of Texas for literally years," he added. 

