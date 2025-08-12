Abbott Makes Announcement About 'Special Session #2' Amid Redistricting Showdown

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he is planning to a call a second special session if the Democrats who fled the state do not return by Friday.

"With the Texas House and Senate today announcing they are prepared to sine die on Friday, I will call the Texas Legislature back immediately for Special Session #2," the Republican governor said in a statement. "The Special Session #2 agenda will have the exact same agenda, with the potential to add more items critical to Texans. There will be no reprieve for the derelict Democrats who fled the state and abandoned their duty to the people who elected them. I will continue to call special session after special session until we get this Texas first agenda passed."

Advertisement

Dozens of Democrats fled the state more than a week ago to deny quorum amid a redistricting fight that could give the GOP five more seats. Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows urged them to return.

"It is time to get home and take your seats," Burrows said.

Governor @GregAbbott_TX announced today that he will call Special Session #2 immediately if there is no quorum on Friday.



Special Session #2 will have the exact same agenda.



There will be no reprieve for derelict Democrats who fled the state.



More: https://t.co/A4d2T9K3TJ pic.twitter.com/HSpleHW8AW — Governor Abbott Press Office (@GovAbbottPress) August 12, 2025

On Sunday, Abbott warned the fight could last for years.

"I'm authorized to call a special session every 30 days. It lasts 30 days. And as soon as this one is over, I'm gonna call another one, then another one, then another, then another one," Abbott said on “Fox News Sunday.”

"If they show back up in the state of Texas, they will be arrested and taken to the Capitol. If they want to evade that arrest, they're gonna have to stay outside of the state of Texas for literally years," he added.

Texas Democrats didn’t stand and fight—they fled, obstructing critical state business for hardworking Texans.



I’ll call special session after special session for years if I have to.



Only cowards run to blue states. pic.twitter.com/ojws4DDlbG — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 10, 2025

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.