So, That's How James Comey Was Able to Communicate With the Media on...
Chuck Schumer Often Cites This NY Couple to Push His Narratives. There's One...
Bill Maher Absolutely Bodies the Co-Hosts of The View
VIP
If This Is the Dems' Go-to Talking Point Over the Federalization of DC,...
VIP
Yes Stopping Crime Is Actually a Good Thing
Results: Trump’s D.C. – Night One
Firing by Whisper Campaign: How Trump’s Inner Circle Got Played
Is It Hopeless?
Mamdani's Government-Run Grocery Store Plan Draws Fresh Scrutiny After What Just Happened...
Texas Dems Who Fled State Amid Redistricting Battle Reportedly Set to Return
VIP
A New Survey Showing the State of the NYC Mayoral Race Is Here
The Next Common-Sense Tax Fix: End the Phantom Tax on Mutual Funds Before...
Recognize What?
Founders Say No to Texas Democrats’ Quorum Break
Tipsheet

In 'Cringe' Tweet, Newsom Announces California to Draw New Electoral Maps

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | August 13, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that California will redraw its House maps after President Trump did not respond to a letter calling on his administration to back off its push for Texas and other red states to carry out mid-decade redistricting.

Advertisement

"DONALD 'TACO' TRUMP, AS MANY CALL HIM, 'MISSED' THE DEADLINE!!!" Newsom wrote, parroting Trump's Truth Social posts. "CALIFORNIA WILL NOW DRAW NEW, MORE 'BEAUTIFUL MAPS,' THEY WILL BE HISTORIC AS THEY WILL END THE TRUMP PRESIDENCY (DEMS TAKE BACK THE HOUSE!). BIG PRESS CONFERENCE THIS WEEK WITH POWERFUL DEMS AND GAVIN NEWSOM — YOUR FAVORITE GOVERNOR — THAT WILL BE DEVASTATING FOR 'MAGA.' THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER! — GN"

The post came after Newsom sent a letter to Trump on Monday warning him about redistricting efforts.  

“You are playing with fire, risking the destabilization of our democracy, while knowing that California can neutralize any gains you hope to make," he said. 

“If you will not stand down, I will be forced to lead an effort to redraw the maps in California to offset the rigging of maps in red states,” Newsom added. “But if the other states call off their redistricting efforts, we will happily do the same.” 

Social media users blasted the post. 

Recommended

So, That's How James Comey Was Able to Communicate With the Media on Russiagate Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Gavin Newsom. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CALIFORNIA GAVIN NEWSOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So, That's How James Comey Was Able to Communicate With the Media on Russiagate Matt Vespa
Chuck Schumer Often Cites This NY Couple to Push His Narratives. There's One Problem. Matt Vespa
Mamdani's Government-Run Grocery Store Plan Draws Fresh Scrutiny After What Just Happened in Missouri Leah Barkoukis
Bill Maher Absolutely Bodies the Co-Hosts of The View Matt Vespa
Firing by Whisper Campaign: How Trump’s Inner Circle Got Played John Nantz
Results: Trump’s D.C. – Night One Kevin McCullough

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

So, That's How James Comey Was Able to Communicate With the Media on Russiagate Matt Vespa
Advertisement