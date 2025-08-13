In 'Cringe' Tweet, Newsom Announces California to Draw New Electoral Maps

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that California will redraw its House maps after President Trump did not respond to a letter calling on his administration to back off its push for Texas and other red states to carry out mid-decade redistricting.

"DONALD 'TACO' TRUMP, AS MANY CALL HIM, 'MISSED' THE DEADLINE!!!" Newsom wrote, parroting Trump's Truth Social posts. "CALIFORNIA WILL NOW DRAW NEW, MORE 'BEAUTIFUL MAPS,' THEY WILL BE HISTORIC AS THEY WILL END THE TRUMP PRESIDENCY (DEMS TAKE BACK THE HOUSE!). BIG PRESS CONFERENCE THIS WEEK WITH POWERFUL DEMS AND GAVIN NEWSOM — YOUR FAVORITE GOVERNOR — THAT WILL BE DEVASTATING FOR 'MAGA.' THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER! — GN"

The post came after Newsom sent a letter to Trump on Monday warning him about redistricting efforts.

“You are playing with fire, risking the destabilization of our democracy, while knowing that California can neutralize any gains you hope to make," he said.

“If you will not stand down, I will be forced to lead an effort to redraw the maps in California to offset the rigging of maps in red states,” Newsom added. “But if the other states call off their redistricting efforts, we will happily do the same.”

Read the letter @CAGovernor Gavin Newsom just sent Donald Trump:



"If you will not stand down, I will be forced to lead an effort to redraw the maps in California to offset the rigging of maps in red states.” pic.twitter.com/Atuz478VJ5 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 11, 2025

Social media users blasted the post.

Trump didn't miss the deadline. He ignored you. https://t.co/pGLe4oY9cI — David D. Chapman (@DavidD_Chapman) August 13, 2025

Texas redrew its maps to comply with the law and the DOJ



California will redraw its maps to spite Texans…



The two are not the same https://t.co/fMIlgEFtBM — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) August 13, 2025

Gavin Newsom and his extremely incompetent staff are so out of ideas to distract from his endless list of disastrous failures and give him a personality that they’ve decided to try and steal Donald Trump’s



Doesn’t get much more embarrassing than this https://t.co/VvSOLn32nv — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) August 12, 2025

I’d like to report an attempted murder by cringe https://t.co/nNDYWo62GG — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 13, 2025

Blink if you are ok https://t.co/NN4UIawWlH — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) August 13, 2025

Watching Gavin Newsom try to imitate Trump to look cool and funny is one of the most cringe things I’ve witnessed in a while. https://t.co/jXyybBNvLY — Mabel lynn (@forliberty08) August 13, 2025

Here, let me try something.



FOR THE 10TH TIME IN 2 DAYS I HAVE POINTED OUT THAT NEITHER NEWSOM OR CA CAN GERRYMANDER DISTRICTS MORE THAN THEY ALREADY HAVE. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. pic.twitter.com/mbOUpSyeOd — DK (@DK3OffTheT) August 13, 2025

