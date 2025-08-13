Mamdani's Government-Run Grocery Store Plan Draws Fresh Scrutiny After What Just Happened in Missouri

Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani has made headlines for one of his eyebrow-raising plans if elected NYC mayor to open five publicly owned grocery stores. And while proponents argue his idea isn’t as far-fetched as some say, pointing to other city-owned stores across the nation, what happened this week in Missouri is drawing fresh scrutiny over the 33-year-old assemblyman’s plan.

Sun Fresh Market in Kansas City, a publicly funded grocery store that opened in 2018 as part of a revitalization project in the city, has faced numerous struggles over the years, as documented by local media. On Tuesday, customers showed up to closed doors and a vague note on the door.

“Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, we are no longer, at this time, able to serve the residents of this community,” read the sign. “It has always been our dream and passion to provide quality products and services in a safe, family environment. At this time, unfortunately, we are unable to do that.”

Last month, KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson's report on the store drew national attention.

A rancid odor fills the market, with shoppers turned off by bare shelves and coolers, along with empty meat and deli departments. Jannine Owens told KSHB 41's Alyssa Jackson on Monday she's been shopping at the store since it opened, but in recent weeks, she can't leave with everything she needs. "We need answers because at the end of the day, that don't make sense," Owens said. The City of Kansas City owns the shopping center. The Sun Fresh Market is part of a Community Improvement District (CID). The city collects revenue from a 1% retail sales tax on purchases in the CID to help pay for the development. The Linwood Shopping Center was a $15 million public/private investment. Over the years, the city has spent tens of thousands of dollars on security because of persistent crime problems. [...] Through its subsidiary, Midtown Grocers, LLC, the Sun Fresh Market is owned and operated by the nonprofit, Community Builders of Kansas City (CBKC). CBKC, which states on its website that it has secured $225 million of investment in urban renewal since 1991, took ownership of the grocery store in 2022.

BREAKING: City-funded grocery store trial in Kansas City has already failed. Shelves are completely empty, food rotten, theft. pic.twitter.com/UWlFZDkcYM — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 23, 2025

The closure had critics drawing comparisons to Mamdani's plan.

🚨 IMAGINE THAT! Government-funded Kansas City grocery store officially closes its doors.



It was funded to the tune of nearly $20 million.



Lack of food on the shelves. Things stolen.



Nobody tell Zohran Mamdani.



pic.twitter.com/b6uPoU0M69 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 13, 2025

City-owned grocery store in Kansas City shuts down after nearly $29 million from the city had been invested to keep its doors open.



But don’t worry, it’ll definitely work in NYC.



Mamdani wouldn’t lie. Right? pic.twitter.com/YNtcEEFQJI — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 13, 2025

SOCIALISM: Kansas City’s city-owned grocery store shut down after burning through $29 million in subsidies. But I’m certain Zohran Mamdani’s city-owned grocery stores will be different. pic.twitter.com/hphr924PqE — @amuse (@amuse) August 13, 2025

I regret to inform Kansas City that the circumstances were completely foreseeable. https://t.co/xJl2YP0c7f — Greg Crawford (@GregCrawford) August 12, 2025

Remember when Zohran Mamdani pushed for government-run grocery stores? A struggling city-owned market in Missouri has officially shut its doors pic.twitter.com/duIhCaTDEn — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) August 13, 2025

In advocating for his plan, Mamdani previously argued they work.

Mamdani: I will give you an example, when we talk about grocery stores… it cost less than half of what the city is already set to spend on subsidizing corporate supermarkets without any guarantee of cheaper prices and collective bargaining agreements or that they accept SNAP or… pic.twitter.com/3quLNDwXQJ — Acyn (@Acyn) June 29, 2025

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

