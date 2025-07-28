DHS: These Two Wisconsin Teens 'Would Still Be Alive Today' If Not for This Criminal Alien

Two Wisconsin teens “would still be alive” today if not for a criminal alien from Honduras who crashed into their vehicle in a DWI incident earlier this month, the Department of Homeland said.

Advertisement

Authorities identified the suspect as 30-year-old Noelia Martinez Avila, who was driving the wrong direction on the highway, crashing into the teens’ SUV. Hallie Helgeson, 18 died at the scene of the crash and 19-year-old Brady Heiling passed away days later from his injuries.

Dane County has charged Noelia Martinez, 30, of Portage, Wisconsin, with felony vehicular homicide and for impaired driving in the crash. Additional charges are anticipated with the death of Heiling. [...] The defendant has a November 2020 conviction for drunken driving. She was supposed to have a device installed in her car that prevents it from starting if the driver has been drinking, but she did not have that device installed when the crash occurred, according to an article by Chris Rickert in the July 23, 2025, Wisconsin State Journal of Madison. (West Central Tribune)

“Hallie Helgeson and Brady Heiling had their whole lives ahead of them—and they would still be alive today if it weren’t for Noelia Saray Martinez-Avila—a criminal illegal alien from Honduras. Martinez-Avila recklessly drove the wrong way on a highway while intoxicated and killed these two teens,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. “ICE has lodged an arrest detainer to remove this public safety threat from the U.S. Unfortunately, this sanctuary jurisdiction has a history of not honoring ICE arrest detainers often leading to the release of murderers and other heinous criminals. Under Secretary Noem, these precious victims will not be forgotten, and we will fight for justice.”

Two Wisconsin teens had their whole lives ahead of them—and they would still be alive today if it weren’t for Noelia Saray Martinez-Avila—a criminal illegal alien from Honduras. Martinez-Avila recklessly drove the wrong way on a highway while intoxicated and killed these two… pic.twitter.com/216rEpeYMm — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 27, 2025

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Townhall VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.