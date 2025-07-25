VIP
The Russia Hoax Reckoning
Other Biden Aides Have Invoked the Fifth, but One Spoke Candidly to Lawmakers This Week

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | July 25, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

Ron Klain, former President Biden’s chief of staff, told the House Oversight Committee that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan expressed concerns in 2023 and 2024 that the 46th president was “not politically viable.”

In his interview with the Committee, however, Klain reportedly disputed allegations that Biden did not have the mental acuity to continue governing or that he was too advanced in age to run for reelection, even if he was “less energetic” and his memory was not as sharp as before, according to the New York Post

Unlike other Biden aides who have invoked the Fifth Amendment, Klain was forthright with lawmakers in their questioning. 

“In my opinion, he’s not trying to avoid answering the questions,” Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) told reporters. “He’s saying the things that I kind of expected him to say.”

“I found Mr. Klain to be very credible, he answered every single question, he was fully cooperative,” added Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA). “There’s times where he was asked about personal conversations with the president and he was forthcoming.”

Ahead of the interview with Klain, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer explained what questions Americans want answered from the probe.

“Americans want to know, was Joe Biden in fact aware of what the autopen was being used to sign his name on, or was in fact some family members or high-level officials in the Biden administration just acting unilaterally as president of the United States and using the autopen?” Comer said. 

 

