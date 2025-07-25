GOP Senators Push for Obama Special Counsel

Republican senators are calling on the Justice Department to name a special counsel to investigate the latest Russiagate allegations against former President Obama and his staff.

GOP Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and John Cornyn of Texas want an independent investigation “for the good of the country” to determine whether Obama or his top officials “manipulated the U.S. national security apparatus for a political outcome.”

“As we have supported in the past, appointing an independent special counsel would do the country a tremendous service in this case,” the Republicans said in a statement.

“With every piece of information that gets released, it becomes more evident that the entire Russia collusion hoax was created by the Obama Administration to subvert the will of the American people. Democrats and the liberal media have been out to get President Trump since 2016. There must be an immediate investigation of what we believe to be an unprecedented and clear abuse of power by a U.S. presidential administration.”

The push comes after Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released evidence showing how the Obama administration created a false Intelligence Community Assessment to claim Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to help Trump’s election chances.

📣 @LindseyGrahamSC and I are urging @AGPamBondi to appoint a special counsel to investigate the extent to which former President Obama, his staff, & administration officials manipulated the U.S. national security apparatus during Russiagate.



In the months leading up to the November 2016 election, the Intelligence Community (IC) assessed that Russia is “probably not trying … to influence the election by using cyber means.” On December 7, 2016, after the election, talking points were prepared for DNI James Clapper stating, “ Foreign adversaries did not use cyberattacks on election infrastructure to alter the US Presidential election outcome. ”

” A declassified copy of the Presidential Daily Brief, which was prepared using intelligence from the CIA, Defense Intelligence Agency, FBI, National Security Agency, Department of Homeland Security, State Department, and open sources, for Obama on December 8, 2016, assessed that “Russian and criminal actors did not impact recent US election results by conducting malicious cyber activities against election infrastructure.”

That Presidential Daily Brief was scheduled to be published on December 9, 2016, but communications revealed that DNI Clapper’s office stopped its publication “based on some new guidance”.

On December 9, 2016, Obama gathered top National Security Council Principals for a meeting in the Situation Room that included James Clapper, John Brennan, Susan Rice, John Kerry, Loretta Lynch, Andrew McCabe and others, to discuss Russia.

After the meeting, DNI Clapper’s Executive Assistant sent an email to IC leaders tasking them with creating a new IC assessment “per the President’s request” that details the “tools Moscow used and actions it took to influence the 2016 election.” It went on to say, “ODNI will lead this effort with participation from CIA, FBI, NSA, and DHS.”

and actions it took to influence the 2016 election.” It went on to say, “ODNI will lead this effort with participation from CIA, FBI, NSA, and DHS.” Obama officials leaked false statements to media outlets, including The Washington Post and The New York Times, claiming, “Russia has attempted through cyber means to interfere in, if not actively influence, the outcome of an election.”

On January 6, 2017, a new Intelligence Community Assessment was released. (Graham's Office)

"The documents we released shows how they did it: manufacturing findings from shoddy sources, suppressing evidence that disproved their false claims, disobeying IC tradecraft standards, and withholding the truth from the American people,” Gabbard said. “In doing so, they conspired to subvert the will of the American people and worked with their partners in the media to promote this lie to undermine the legitimacy of President Trump. This kicked off what would essentially be a yearslong coup against President Trump which included federal investigations, two impeachments, FBI raids on his home, arrests of senior officials, smears and harassment of President Trump and his family, and more. The American people deserve the truth, accountability and justice. The integrity, and therefore the future of our democratic republic demands it.”

An Obama spokesperson pushed back on the allegations.

“Out of respect for the office of the presidency, our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response. But these claims are outrageous enough to merit one,” said Patrick Rodenbush. “These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction.”

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing Barack Obama and his administration's Russian Collusion Hoax.

