Man Who Went Viral for Throwing Rocks at Law Enforcement Vehicles During LA Riots Has Been Captured

A man who went viral for allegedly hurling rocks at law enforcement vehicles in California last month has been arrested.

Elipdio Reyna was on the FBI’s Most Wanted list since June 7 for his alleged attack on law enforcement officers during the Los Angeles, California, riots.

Reyna, a U.S. citizen from Compton, California, has a criminal history that includes “arrests for felony burglary, felony possession of a controlled substance for sale, felony using or selling marijuana to a minor, DUI, and multiple counts of driving with a suspended license,” according to the Department of Homeland Security.

“Elpidio Reyna threatened the lives of federal law enforcement by throwing rocks and explosives at their vehicles,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said at the time. “Our message to the LA rioters: you will not stop us or slow us down. ICE and our federal law enforcement partners will continue to enforce the law. And if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

This was attempted murder and should be treated as such pic.twitter.com/WNKX2NzYJi — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) July 23, 2025

Bill Essayli, U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, said Reyna surrendered at the U.S.-Mexico border and was taken into custody by one of the CBP officers who was inside a vehicle Reyna attacked.

“To anyone who thinks they can attack federal officers and hide behind a mask or helmet, Reyna’s arrest today proves we can find and charge anyone who violates federal law,” Essayli said on X. “Don’t touch our officers.”

ARRESTED: Elpidio Reyna surrendered today at the U.S.-Mexico border to face a felony charge of assault on a federal officer for throwing rocks at passing law enforcement vehicles in Paramount on June 7.



He was taken into custody by a U.S. Border Patrol officer who was inside… pic.twitter.com/9ExZPnEAPT — U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) July 23, 2025

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said people like Reyna "who attack America’s police officers can run but they can’t hide."

UPDATE:



You may remember Elpidio Reyna, a subject who allegedly threw rocks at federal officers during immigration operations in California June 7.



We got him.



He was arrested today at the U.S.-Mexico border.



Well done @FBILosAngeles @CBP and all federal partners.



More to… pic.twitter.com/zt0BP4Mkgb — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) July 23, 2025

