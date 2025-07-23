BREAKING: Gabbard Confirms Obama Has Been Referred to DOJ for Criminal Investigation
Man Who Went Viral for Throwing Rocks at Law Enforcement Vehicles During LA Riots Has Been Captured

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | July 23, 2025 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

A man who went viral for allegedly hurling rocks at law enforcement vehicles in California last month has been arrested.

Elipdio Reyna was on the FBI’s Most Wanted list since June 7 for his alleged attack on law enforcement officers during the Los Angeles, California, riots. 

Reyna, a U.S. citizen from Compton, California, has a criminal history that includes “arrests for felony burglary, felony possession of a controlled substance for sale, felony using or selling marijuana to a minor, DUI, and multiple counts of driving with a suspended license,” according to the Department of Homeland Security.

“Elpidio Reyna threatened the lives of federal law enforcement by throwing rocks and explosives at their vehicles,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said at the time. “Our message to the LA rioters: you will not stop us or slow us down. ICE and our federal law enforcement partners will continue to enforce the law. And if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Bill Essayli, U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, said Reyna surrendered at the U.S.-Mexico border and was taken into custody by one of the CBP officers who was inside a vehicle Reyna attacked. 

“To anyone who thinks they can attack federal officers and hide behind a mask or helmet, Reyna’s arrest today proves we can find and charge anyone who violates federal law,” Essayli said on X. “Don’t touch our officers.”

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said people like Reyna "who attack America’s police officers can run but they can’t hide."

