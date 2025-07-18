Illegal Immigrant Busted After Faking Immigration 'Kidnapping'

The White House called out “another hoax promoted by the Fake News” concerning an illegal immigrant who made up a story about being kidnapped by federal immigration authorities to “generate sympathy and donations.”

On Thursday, Mexican national Yuriana Julia Pelaez Calderon was charged with conspiracy and making false statements to federal officers, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

This didn't happen.



She was just charged for orchestrating a phony kidnapping, which she blamed on immigration agents in order to generate sympathy and solicit donations.



Another hoax promoted by the Fake News. https://t.co/DouhW29rRh pic.twitter.com/Gzx2HcNVYv — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 17, 2025

According to an affidavit filed with the complaint filed Wednesday, an attorney representing Calderon’s family held a press conference on June 30 to announce that Calderon had reportedly been kidnapped five days earlier at a Jack in the Box restaurant parking lot in downtown Los Angeles and brought to San Ysidro, where “she was presented to [a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement] staffer” and “presented with voluntary self-deportation paperwork.” The attorney then said Calderon refused to sign the paperwork and demanded to speak to a judge and a lawyer. In response, “she was punished” and was sent to a warehouse in an undisclosed location. The press conference garnered media attention and stoked fear in the community. Meanwhile, Calderon’s daughter set up a GoFundMe page, requesting $4,500 and stating that Calderon “was taken by masked men in an unmarked vehicle…when she was on her way to work.” According to the complaint, this entire story was fabricated. On July 3, when Calderon was still purportedly missing, federal agents grew concerned after confirming that Calderon was not in immigration custody. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) began searching for Calderon over the holiday weekend. On July 5, HSI agents tracked Calderon down in a shopping plaza parking lot in Bakersfield. Calderon continued to falsely claim she was taken by masked men and held in custody with others. Video surveillance – including video of Calderon leaving the Jack in the Box parking lot and getting into a nearby sedan – as well as telephone records demonstrate Calderon fabricated the entire story. Calderon and her family knew that law enforcement was searching for her and feared for her safety, but Calderon and her family did not come forward. Instead, Calderon created what law enforcement believe to be fabricated photos of her “rescue,” made to look as if she was abused while in ICE custody and planned to hold a press conference on July 6 to increase donations to the GoFundMe page and to obtain other benefits. (Justice Department)

DHS said "Liars like Yuriana Julia Pelaez Calderon are fueling an 830% increase in assaults against ICE ."

“Diverting critical law enforcement resources is not only reckless and irresponsible, but it also endangers the community. Since early July, my office invested valuable time and resources working this alleged kidnapping investigation only to discover that it was a hoax,” HSI Los Angeles Special Agent in Charge Eddy Wang said in a statement. “The real cost of a fraud like this is the amount of fentanyl not seized, child predators not removed from the communities, and human trafficking victims not rescued because law enforcement re-directed resources to recover the defendant. We want to assure the public that allegations of criminal activity will be thoroughly investigated by HSI and our law enforcement partners and that those who engage in fraud and deception will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”





Editor’s Note: Dangerous rhetoric from Democrat politicians and their radical supporters are fueling an 830% increase in assaults against federal immigration authorities.

