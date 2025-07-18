Trump Signs Historic Digital Currency Protections Into Law
VIP
This Is Not a Drill
President Trump Scores Another MAJOR Win
Republicans Flip the Script on Democrats' Epstein Files Bill
VIP
Trust the Administration on the Epstein Files and Let's Keep on Winning
Oh, No Wonder Why That WSJ Trump-Epstein Birthday Card Story Is Bogus
The Bombshell Tulsi Gabbard Just Dropped on the Russian Collusion Hoax Should Terrify...
He Threatened Marjorie Taylor Greene's Life. Now He's Facing Prison Time.
Zohran Mamdani Has a Serious 'Intifada' Problem
Vance Responds to the Wall Street Journal's Supposed 'Bombshell' About Trump and Epstein
Yet Another Top Biden Official Just Pleaded the Fifth
Trump: I ‘Absolutely Love’ That Colbert Got Fired
Barack Obama: Men Need 'Non-Binary' Friends
Three Deputies Dead After Explosion at L.A. Sheriff’s Training Center
Tipsheet

Kennedy Explains Why the US Just Rejected Amendments to WHO's International Health Regulations

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | July 18, 2025 3:35 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The Trump administration on Friday issued a formal rejection of the 2024 International Health Regulations Amendments by the World Health Organization, which would give the international body power to issue global lockdowns, travel restrictions, and more over “potential public health risks.”

Advertisement

“The proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations open the door to the kind of narrative management, propaganda, and censorship that we saw during the COVID pandemic,” Secretary Kennedy said in a statement. “The United States can cooperate with other nations without jeopardizing our civil liberties, without undermining our Constitution, and without ceding away America’s treasured sovereignty.”

The IHR is an international legal agreement that has been adopted by all 194 WHO member states and includes an outline to “rights and responsibilities” of the organization and governments in handling global health emergencies like pandemics.  

Member states decided to review and potentially amend the IHR in 2022 in light of the challenges that arose among the international community in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to health nonprofit KFF.  

The WHO formally approved a of number revisions to the IHR last year but did not come to a consensus on a pandemic agreement until earlier this year. (The Hill)

Recommended

The Bombshell Tulsi Gabbard Just Dropped on the Russian Collusion Hoax Should Terrify Every American Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the Trump administration will always put Americans first. 

“Terminology throughout the amendments to the 2024 International Health Regulations is vague and broad, risking WHO-coordinated international responses that focus on political issues like solidarity, rather than rapid and effective actions,” Rubio said. “Our Agencies have been and will continue to be clear:  we will put Americans first in all our actions and we will not tolerate international policies that infringe on Americans’ speech, privacy, or personal liberties.”

"These regulations are set to become binding if not rejected by July 19, 2025, regardless of the United States’ withdrawal from the WHO," HHS said in its statement.

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is leading America into the "Golden Age" as radical leftists at home and abroad try to stop it. 

Help us continue to report on the administration's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Bombshell Tulsi Gabbard Just Dropped on the Russian Collusion Hoax Should Terrify Every American Jeff Charles
Republicans Flip the Script on Democrats' Epstein Files Bill Matt Vespa
Oh, No Wonder Why That WSJ Trump-Epstein Birthday Card Story Is Bogus Matt Vespa
Vance Responds to the Wall Street Journal's Supposed 'Bombshell' About Trump and Epstein Madeline Leesman
The World Woke Up Victor Davis Hanson
Yet Another Top Biden Official Just Pleaded the Fifth Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Bombshell Tulsi Gabbard Just Dropped on the Russian Collusion Hoax Should Terrify Every American Jeff Charles
Advertisement